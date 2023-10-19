SEGPAY SENIOR EXECUTIVE APPROVED BY CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND

Eddie Chandler Appointed as Europe's Head of Compliance & Chief Risk Officer

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Eddie Chandler has received approval by the Central Bank of Ireland as the company's Chief Risk Officer and Head of Compliance for Segregated Payments (Ireland) Limited, Segpay's Centre of European Union operations based in Dublin.

"We are excited to have someone as talented as Eddie join our European team," said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley. "His knowledge, attention to detail, and now the backing of the Central Bank of Ireland shows just what kind of high-level solutions Eddie can bring to ensure Segpay's European merchants funds are always safe and secure."

Eddie is a seasoned European executive with extensive compliance and risk experience across asset management, banking, payments, and crypto having started his career in Lloyds Bank. He is known for embedding a strong compliance and risk culture across businesses and borders and is experienced in rapidly scaling international businesses as well as having extensive advisory expertise.

Prior to joining Segpay Eddie held senior compliance and risk positions across the financial services sector including JP Morgan Merchant Services and Blackhawk Networks. In addition, Eddie has taken on several strategic advisory roles with KPMG, An Post, and MUFG.

"I'm excited to be joining Segpay's European Union operations Centre and working together with the team to achieve Segpay's growth ambitions," said Chandler. "The in-house systems developed since its inception in 2005 are second to none, make scaling the business much easier, especially from a compliance perspective. I'm delighted to able to bring my skills, knowledge, and experience to support Segpay at such an exciting time for the company while being mindful of the continually evolving regulatory landscape and the challenges this brings."

Eddie holds business, compliance, risk, and data privacy qualifications in addition to obtaining an MBA from Dublin City University. For more information on Chandler's role with Segpay, the Segpay EU team or how you can expand globally feel free to reach out directly to Sales@Segpay.com.

