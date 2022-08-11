SEGPAY EXPANDS OPERATIONS IN IRELAND

Doubles Staff and Moves into New Offices

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that it expanded its Ireland office and doubled its number of staff members for the EU/EEA headquarters. The new office located in Ballsbridge, Dublin is where a number of tech giants are based. The EU/EEA headquarters was established in September 2020 and covers all Segpay payment and merchant services in the EU/EEA. Segpay still maintains licenses in the UK for UK based merchants.

Ailish Penston continues as the CEO of Ireland. Billie Stevens has joined to lead the compliance & risk initiatives. Terry Nichols has joined to lead the firm's sales and business development plans. Finance has expanded to include Claudine Clare and Maria Murphy who are instrumental in the function. Paul Haugh will drive the compliance underwriting team and Tony Langsford has been added to the team to provide additional strength for the increased merchant business. Segpay Ireland is growing, and additional staff members will join the company soon.

"The EU market continues to grow, and we are excited to expand our staff to provide our EU customers with the best possible experience," said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley. "We now have the team in place to guide new and existing clients All the Way to Paid ™."

Segpay selected Ireland as its EU headquarters in 2016 after the initial Brexit vote. As the transition process moved forward, Segpay underwent the intense process of becoming a licenced payment institution ahead of the Brexit deadline, banking through the Central Bank of Ireland. The local Ireland office is home to both the EU staff and its EU board of directors. The team manages all Segpay EU/EEA merchants allowing them to process through several EU acquirers and Segpay as a payment facilitator.

"Your customers deserve a quick and secure way to pay and with Segpay we offer a worry-free way to locally and globally accept payments to help grow your business," said Segpay EU country manager Ailish Penston. "I am proud to lead the team serving our European merchants with dedicated payment processing services and solutions."

Since 2005, Segpay has helped businesses take payments quickly while also implementing a compliance framework, with the controls necessary to secure a merchant account of its own. Segpay offers many solutions including Merchant Services, Payment Processing, Fraud Protection, Marketing Tools, and dedicated payment processing for EU merchants. Segpay covers 15 languages, multiple currencies, and all EU regulations to help businesses throughout Europe.

About Segpay

Segpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts and secure gateway services. The company specializes in online credit card processing for e-commerce and subscription services for global merchants. Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe and protected with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System™ and unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/.

