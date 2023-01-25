SEGPAY APPOINTS CEO FOR UNITED KINGDOM OUTPOST

Stanley Skoglund, Heads UK Segpay Team in London

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Stanley Skoglund has been appointed as CEO of its United Kingdom headquarters based in London.

"We're delighted to have Stanley join our team and know that he'll make great contributions to our UK strategy helping us to expand our business and capitalize on our existing strengths," said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley.

Stanley has extensive experience in the payments industry across Europe and beyond. He has held senior and executive roles at Visa and various merchant acquirers including Worldline, Worldpay and Ingenico. Stanley has also done consulting for blue-chips and start-ups in Fintech and has run a successful coaching and organizational development practice.

"I'm really excited to join Segpay and am so impressed with the transformation that has been made possible by the investor commitments over recent years," said Stanley Skoglund, Segpay UK CEO. "I see great things ahead working with Cathy and building a strong team doing business throughout the UK and beyond."

Stanley holds two post-graduate degrees from the University of Oslo and Ashridge Executive Business School. For more information on Stanley's role with Segpay or how you can expand globally feel free to reach out directly to Sales@Segpay.com.

About Segpay

Segpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts and secure gateway services. The company specializes in online credit card processing for e-commerce and subscription services for global merchants. Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe and protected with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System™ and unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/.

