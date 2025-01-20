SEFE and Höegh Evi to develop international clean hydrogen supply chains

Partnership to establish international supply chains to secure competitive clean hydrogen

SEFE responsible for securing the supply of clean hydrogen and for the sale of hydrogen in Germany and Europe

Höegh Evi to provide infrastructure for transport and import of clean hydrogen via floating terminals

BERLIN, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and marine infrastructure provider Höegh Evi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop international supply chains for clean hydrogen to be delivered to Germany and other locations in Europe. Together, SEFE and Höegh Evi will analyse the technical and commercial feasibility of various corridors for the supply of clean hydrogen based on ammonia.

Partnering to enable customer decarbonisation in support of Germany's energy transition goals

The objective of the agreement is to implement international supply chains for clean hydrogen. This includes sourcing of ammonia, transportation by ship, and delivery to floating import terminals where the ammonia is cracked into hydrogen for delivery to SEFE customers through the German hydrogen core grid. The cooperation will also identify possible locations for floating ammonia-to-hydrogen terminals along Germany's Baltic Sea and North Sea coasts, as well as other potential locations in Europe.

SEFE will manage both the upstream supply portfolio and the downstream part of the supply chain, including global sourcing of clean molecules, the aggregation of hydrogen demand in Germany and Europe as well as investment in the German hydrogen core grid through its subsidiary GASCADE.

Höegh Evi will provide the midstream infrastructure to connect Germany with international hydrogen markets including the transportation of ammonia by ship and the floating import terminal infrastructure. The terminals will provide a supply of dispatchable and baseload-ready clean hydrogen for industrial customers using Höegh Evi's ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, the world's only floating solution to convert ammonia to hydrogen at an industrial scale.

Creating clean hydrogen supply chains from sourcing to customer delivery

Hamead Ahrary, CSO of SEFE highlights: "In our relentless quest to provide our customers with competitive clean hydrogen, we are pleased to be partnering with Höegh Evi to explore the technical and economic viability of different supply chain opportunities. With Höegh Evi's pioneering technology in the field of floating import terminals including the cracking of ammonia to hydrogen within the terminal and the deep customer understanding we have gained over the last decades, we have the best conditions to develop international clean hydrogen supply chains to make the energy transition a reality."

Erik Nyheim, CEO of Höegh Evi says: "Establishing global supply chains for hydrogen is a major step towards advancing the energy transition in Germany and Europe. SEFE is leading the way by investing in the German hydrogen core grid and developing global and local partnerships for the production, sourcing and supply of cost-competitive clean hydrogen for Germany and Europe. Höegh Evi is proud to contribute to this endeavor with its world-leading expertise in floating infrastructure and unique hydrogen terminal solutions. In Germany and across Europe, we are developing infrastructure that creates new pathways to decarbonisation via global market corridors for clean hydrogen."

About SEFE

SEFE, an international energy company, ensures the security of supply and drives the decarbonisation of its customers. SEFE's activities span the energy value chain, from origination and trading to sales, transport and storage. Through its decades-long expertise in trading and the development of its LNG business, SEFE has become one of the most important suppliers to industrial customers in Europe, with an annual sales volume of 200 TWh of gas and power. Its 50,000 customers range from small businesses to municipalities and multinational organisations. By investing in clean energies and especially in the hydrogen ecosystem, SEFE is contributing to the energy transition. The company employs around 2,000 people globally and is owned by the Federal Government of Germany.

About Höegh Evi

Höegh Evi is the vital link to secure transition-delivering fast, adaptable, and secure solutions that respond to countries' evolving energy needs. For 50 years, Höegh Evi has been a pioneer and global leader in floating energy infrastructure, with one of the world's largest fleets of FSRUs (floating storage and regasification units) for importing natural gas.

Today, Höegh Evi is building the infrastructure needed to make the energy transition possible, with floating terminals for ammonia and hydrogen import, the world's first floating ammonia-to-hydrogen cracker, and services for carbon transport and permanent storage.

Höegh Evi is a global company with a highly skilled global team of 900 employees at sea and onshore.

