Seekapa Expands Customer Service to Social Media for Enhanced Accessibility

EDEN ISLAND, Seychelles, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekapa has recently announced that its customer service is now available across popular social media platforms, allowing traders to receive real-time support wherever they are. This move reflects the broker's ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience with swift and efficient support through convenient digital channels.

Engaging with Traders Anytime, Anywhere

Traders can now reach out to Seekapa 's customer service team via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for inquiries ranging from account management to market updates. The initiative aims to make support more accessible, reduce response times, and create a seamless communication experience.

Nick Zander, Seekapa's spokesperson, emphasized the importance of this expansion: "At Seekapa, we understand that users need fast and reliable support at their fingertips. By extending our customer service to social media, we are meeting our clients where they are most active and ensuring they get the help they need without delays."

Introducing social media support complements the brand's existing customer service channels, including email and phone support. With this new initiative, members can now receive quick responses to their questions, stay updated on market trends , and receive expert guidance, all within the platforms they use daily.

"Our goal is to present an unmatched trading experience, and customer support plays a crucial role in achieving that," added Zander. "By focusing on social media, we are not only improving response times but also creating a more interactive and engaging experience for our customers."

About Seekapa

Since its founding, Seekapa has become a trusted name in the industry. The company has been at the forefront of innovation within the foreign exchange market, consistently refining its products, services, and trading platforms. Focusing on fast execution and intuitive trading tools, the firm promises a seamless and efficient trading environment for clients of all levels.

Seekapa offers over 600 tradable assets across multiple markets, equipping traders with the diversity needed to expand their portfolios and explore new opportunities. The company also prioritizes security, implementing industry-leading protocols for a safe and reliable trading experience.

https://seekapa.com/