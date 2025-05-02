Seegene's CURECA(TM) Emerges as a Potential Game Changer in End-to-End PCR Automation

Seegene previews a concept video of CURECA TM at ESCMID Global 2025, ahead of its anticipated debut in July

With a fully modular design, CURECA TM introduces a bold vision for automating pre-treatment across diverse PCR specimen types

Developed for future integration into unattended workflows and adaptable laboratory settings

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc., a global leader in molecular diagnostics (MDx) solutions, has attracted strong interest after the company presented a conceptual video of its CURECATM at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global 2025) in Vienna, Austria.

Industry professionals recognized CURECATM as a promising advancement in automating the entire PCR diagnostic workflow — from primary sample handling to result analysis. In response to the interest received, Seegene provided additional opportunities to showcase the solution at the ESCMID Global 2025.

More than 2,300 attendees — including dignitaries from Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Canada — visited Seegene's booth to view the conceptual video introducing the CURECATM. "It was evident that the Seegene booth attracted considerable attention at ESCMID," said one professional from academia.

Experts Recognize CURECATM as a Game Changer in Molecular Testing Automation

The CURECATM is designed to automate the entire PCR diagnostic process. It can handle various specimen types required in the pre-treatment stage in MDx – such as stool, urine, blood, and sputum—as well as perform the complete PCR testing workflow following sample loading.

The following are select comments from industry professionals who previewed Seegene's CURECATM at ESCMID Global 2025:

"I hold high expectations for the fully automated PCR molecular diagnostics, as CURECATM not only eliminates human error inherent in manual processes but also enables efficient testing without time or workforce constraints."

"We often encounter specimen types that require careful and time-consuming manual pre-processing. A system that can automate this step could represent a true paradigm shift. This level of automation is transformative – a real game changer – and unlike any existing solution. I eagerly await its launch."

"If paired with our in-house diagnostic tool kits, CURECATM could offer a complete synergy. I hope CURECATM will be accessible to small and mid-sized facilities."

"I'm planning to attend ADLM 2025 in Chicago in July to see the actual device and explore potential collaborations."

Customizable Pre-Treatment System Offers Versatility for Future Laboratory Automation

The first component of CURECATM is the Customizable Pre-treatment System (CPS). The CPS is designed to automate the loading of primary sample tubes and operate pre-treatment processing.

"The CPS is a modular, automated system intended to streamline pre-treatment processing across diverse diagnostic fields including molecular diagnostics such as PCR, as well as clinical chemistry and immunology assays," said Young-Seag Baeg, Head of Strategy and Planning at Seegene.

Numerous healthcare (or laboratory) professionals at ESCMID Global 2025 noted that the conceptual video of CURECATM showcased the potential of fully automated diagnostic laboratories capable of managing complex workflows associated with pre-treatment. In particular, there was consensus among participants that the CPS, which automates specimen preprocessing, is positioned to bring a significant advancement in in vitro diagnostics as it addresses limitations associated with existing manual procedures that are dependent on trained laboratory professionals.

"The turnaround time (TAT) is expected to improve with CURECATM as the integrated software is capable of adjusting workflows based on reporting deadlines," said a director of a laboratory in Spain. "In particular, for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), the CPS will markedly enhance daily laboratory operations. The processing of specimens for STIs involves manual handling of multiple sample tubes, which contributes to operator fatigue. The adoption of the CPS has the potential to be transformational in streamlining routine operations."

Modular and Configurable Solution Design for Tailored Diagnostics

Following specimen preprocessing, molecular diagnostics typically involve nucleic acid extraction, PCR setup and amplification, and analysis of results. For specimens that do not need preprocessing, Seegene offers the Primary Sample Aliquot System (PAS) as an alternative to the CPS. PAS is designed to allow direct loading and dispensing of primary samples, helping to simplify the workflow. Seegene is pursuing the integration of PAS with a fully automated PCR process through a modular solution concept called CEFA (Customizable & Expandable Full Automation), intended to support diverse laboratory needs with greater flexibility.

Seegene aims to leverage the modular architecture of CURECATM to support a wide range of diagnostic applications. "CURECATM can be deployed as a comprehensive system or as individual modules—CPS, PAS, and CEFA—configured independently or in combination to accommodate diverse operational needs," said Baeg.

Optimizing Lab Workflows Through Space-Saving Design

Another key advantage of the CURECATM's modular architecture is that it is designed to adapt to different laboratory spaces and layouts. Its flexible design is intended to allow labs to configure the system according to their specific needs, which Seegene sees as essential for enhancing operational efficiency.

Laboratory professionals at ESCMID 2025 shared the following perspectives:

"The ability to configure a system to meet specific spatial and operational needs of individual laboratories represents a novel and highly compelling approach."

"We expect such flexibility will make it possible to implement workflows that deliver high-quality results with minimal reliance on standardized laboratory configurations and staffing resources."

"The enthusiastic global response to our concept video and vision for CURECATM demonstrate the strong demand for next-generation diagnostic solutions," said Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene. "We believe CURECATM has the potential to catalyze meaningful change in the global PCR diagnostics landscape."

Please Note:

The comments included in this press release are based on actual interviews and on-site discussions. However, in accordance with requests to protect the privacy of the individuals interviewed, all names have been pseudonimized.

About Seegene

Seegene has more than 20 years of dedicated experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business related to syndromic real-time PCR technologies. This expertise was particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when Seegene provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests to more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene's syndromic real-time PCR technology is the ability to simultaneously test for 14 pathogens that cause similar signs and symptoms in a single tube with quantitative information.

Visit: Seegene.com and follow linkedin.com/company/seegene-inc

Technology-sharing Initiative

The technology-sharing initiative aims to globally share Seegene's advanced diagnostic and data analysis technologies, including syndromic real-time PCR and an automated product development system (SGDDS), with a leading company partnered in each country. Partnering companies will collaborate with local scientists and experts to develop diagnostic tests tailored to the needs of their communities and fields, spanning a wide range of human and non-human diseases. The initiative's ultimate vision is to create "a world free from diseases"—a future where people no longer suffer from infectious diseases and cancer, and where animals and plants thrive without illness.

