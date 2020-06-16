Seebo Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

- Seebo recognized for pioneering "Process-Based Artificial Intelligence", used by leading manufacturers like Nestle & Mondelez to master their production processes and prevent losses

- Seebo was selected for its contributions in the field of Industrial Artificial Intelligence

- The World Economic Forum announced its selection of 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2020, who are shaping industries from agriculture to healthcare while also working on sustainability issues and much more

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seebo , the Predictive Quality and Yield solution for manufacturers, has been selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers".

Seebo is pushing the boundaries of the Fourth Industrial Revolution with its pioneering Process-Based Artificial Intelligence (AI) - a totally new form of Industrial Artificial Intelligence that is paving the way for a new, more sustainable future for manufacturing. Seebo enables manufacturers to master complex production processes, preventing process-driven losses that cost the global economy billions and pose a severe challenge to sustainably meeting rapidly-growing consumption.

Seebo is used by global manufacturing giants such as Nestle, Mondelez, Georgia-Pacific, Volkswagen Group and ICL.

"Changing the Face of Manufacturing"

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Technology Pioneers community is an integral part of the larger Global Innovators community of start-ups at the World Economic Forum.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, Seebo's CEO Lior Akavia will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Seebo will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

"We're excited to welcome Seebo to our 20th cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Seebo and its fellow pioneers are developing cutting-edge technologies all over the world. Beyond their innovations, these firms are contributing greatly to improving the state of the world."

"It's really exciting to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Seebo CEO Lior Akavia. "It's a powerful affirmation of how our technology is changing the face of manufacturing - to the benefit of manufacturers themselves, global consumers, and the very world we live in."

"The world population is set to grow by over 2 billion in the next 30 years, while consumption in 3rd world countries will look increasingly like that of the developed world," added Akavia." As a result, demand for manufactured goods will explode.

"Overcoming the related risks - like pollution and high living costs - will rely on the successful implementation of cutting-edge Industrial Artificial Intelligence. Seebo is proud to stand at the forefront of this wave of innovation, and we look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this pressing issue."

This year's cohort selection marks the 20th anniversary of the Tech Pioneers community. Throughout its 20-year run, many Technology Pioneers have continuously contributed to advancement in their industries while some have even gone on to become household names. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

2020 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as over 25% of 2020 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

About Seebo:

Seebo is the Predictive Quality and Yield solution.

Manufacturers use Seebo to predict and prevent quality, yield and waste losses.

Seebo Process-Based Artificial Intelligence is designed to solve complicated process inefficiencies - revealing the hidden causes and recommending the right actions. By providing production teams with ready-to-use Artificial Intelligence, continuous process mastership becomes a reality.

With Seebo production teams know why process inefficiencies happen, using Automated Root Cause Analysis; how to prevent process inefficiencies, using Predictive Recommendations; and when to act, using Proactive Alerts.

Seebo customers include leading manufacturers across multiple industries, like Barilla, Nestle, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Allnex and Volkswagen Group. Seebo is backed by Viola Ventures, Ofek Ventures, Vertex Ventures and TPY Capital.

For more, visit https://www.seebo.com/

About World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Global Innovators:

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

