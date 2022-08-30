See The Night Clearer Than Ever with OPPO's Find X5 Series Equipped with OPPO's Self-Designed Imaging NPU, MariSilicon X

OPPO's cutting-edge Find X5 Series raises the bar on smartphone imaging for photography enthusiasts

The Find X5 elevates the Find X series to a whole new level of beauty – both aesthetic and in terms of capabilities, redrawing the boundaries of the mobile experience across design, imaging, battery technology and performance.

Capture memorable moments with the most advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Why shouldn't we be able to capture the night as clear as we see it with the naked eye? The deep rich hues, the silhouettes and details that we are not able to convey in an image or video to remember that moment forever.

Global technology brand, OPPO, took this challenge straight on – changing the world of smartphone imagining technology as we know it by creating the brand's very first self-designed cutting-edge Imaging NPU, MariSilicon X.

FIND X5 PRO

Smartphone imaging technology has now developed to a point in which lightweight and thin formfactor poses a major challenge. Consumers need for more compact devices places significant restrictions on components such as sensors and lenses, which generally deliver better performance the larger they are. In order to bring about another leap in smartphone imaging technology, a new approach was needed, and OPPO believed that computational photography was the most proven approach.

MariSilicon X has been primarily designed based on OPPO's needs when it comes to computational photography, with a focus on delivering advanced computing power, high power efficiency, and fast processing speed to deliver unprecedented imaging enhancements.

After a very long and difficult process, with countless hours of trial and error, MariSilicon X was created and showcased at OPPO's INNO Day 2021. Named after the world deepest trench, Mariana sh, OPPO could always remember that there is never an end in designing the best products for users.

MariSilicon X is a cutting-edge imaging NPU built on 6nm process technology and is the most advanced imaging engine on the market, supporting up to 4K resolution video with HDR AI Night Video, live previews, RAW domain processing and Enhanced RGBW Pro Mode. Furthermore, MariSilicon X delivers AI video processing speeds 20 times faster that its counterparts, at 4 times the resolution, and all in lossless RAW format.

The imaging NPU can be found at the heart of the Find X5 Pro, the latest premium offering by the global technology powerhouse. The Find X5 Pro is the result of a decade's worth of research and development in mobile camera systems culminating in a smartphone that offers a four times improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction, making 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone, with each frame as clean as a still photo.

Thanks to its large computing power and high data throughput, MariSilicon X revolutionizes the image processing pipeline to achieve real-time processing in the RAW domain at the pixel level. With MariSilicon X, more detail can be preserved in images compared with the conventional image pipeline, opening up a whole new world for computational photography.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

