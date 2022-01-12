Securrency Capital appoints Dr. Ryan Lemand as board advisor

Dr Lemand will share his extensive knowledge and unique experience in financial services to advise the board of directors in setting the strategic direction for Securrency Capital. Securrency Capital is a blockchain-enabled brokerage focused on being a regional and international leader in providing access to trading in traditional and digital assets.

"I've long agreed with Securrency Capital and its leaders that Blockchain technology has the potential to improve lives and build a more trustworthy and secure financial system," Dr Lemand stated. "It's an honour to join Securrency Capital as board advisor and to be a part of a values-driven firm that is constantly innovating to enable and enhance the way we invest."

"Dr Lemand has long been a visionary leader in the financial services, asset management, and brokerage industries, applying his extraordinary insight, experience, and passion for capital markets to the cause of improving lives and fostering a more secure financial system," added Amir Tabch, Chairman and Senior Executive Officer of Securrency Capital. "We're delighted to welcome him as a board advisor to Securrency Capital, and I'm confident that we will all benefit from his leadership and knowledge."

Dr Lemand is the former senior executive officer and board director of ADS Investment Solutions (ADSI), the ADS Securities group's wealth and asset management company, which he founded on behalf of the group and grew to become one of the largest companies in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Until 2015, Dr Lemand was the senior advisor and head of risk management at the UAE Securities & Commodities Authority, the UAE's federal securities regulator. In this capacity, Dr Ryan led and contributed to initiatives which gave way to the development of several fundamental financial regulations in the UAE including the collective investment scheme regulations as well as regulations on financial analysis and consultancy services, market making and others. He was principally responsible for leading the funds and investment management team that handled the licensing and approvals for local and foreign mutual funds and investment managers. Additionally, he helped develop a risk management framework for UAE licensed brokers.

Prior to that, Dr Lemand served as the lead portfolio manager at Fortis Investments in Europe, where he was responsible for managing a 14.6-billion-euro portfolio of assets, namely in the space of credit derivatives.

Dr Lemand is a sought-after speaker and contributor to major financial market discussions and events in the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Dr Lemand holds a PhD (summa cum laude) in Financial Econometrics from the École Normale Supérieure, France, and is the author of two books on financial contagion, as well as several research articles on financial correlation. Dr Lemand also taught financial econometrics courses at Paris II-Assas University and Paris IX-Dauphine University in Paris, France.

Securrency Capital Limited is a blockchain-enabled brokerage. It is registered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and has received an in-principal approval from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority as a prudential category 3A broker and is in the process of obtaining its financial services permission. Securrency Capital deploys Securrency's proprietary asset tokenization technology, which automates multi-jurisdictional compliance and financial services and enables the movement of regulated value at the speed of tomorrow.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724018/Securrency_Capital_Dr_Ryan_Lemand.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1724019/Securrency_Capital_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Sylvia Hwang,

Director of Marketing,

+1 (323) 886-0925,

sylvia.hwang@securrency.com

SOURCE Securrency Capital