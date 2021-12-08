Secureworks Wins Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Company of the Year Award for Taegis ManagedXDR Innovation in the North American Managed and Professional Security Services Market

Honor highlights Secureworks Taegis Cloud-Native XDR leadership and customer impact

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today was named Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Best Practices Company of the Year for driving the evolution of the Managed and Professional Security Services Market with its cloud-native Taegis™ XDR. The award recognizes Secureworks for its customer impact, as well as its visionary innovation and leadership in cybersecurity. The award also recognizes Secureworks for its best practices in solution implementation, financial achievement, and customer value.

Decades of experience meeting customer needs

Secureworks became one of the most trusted vendors in its more than 20-year tenure by providing premium SecOps services and cybersecurity software. By shifting to a SaaS delivery model with its Taegis cloud platform, the company has further cemented its leadership with innovative new products, solutions, and services tailored to meet fast-changing customer needs.

Leading the XDR Trend

As Frost & Sullivan observed, Secureworks predicted that security operations challenges would quickly become its customers' most immediate concern, leading it to develop best-of-breed detection and response solutions that combine technology innovation with elite services. Secureworks was also one of the first vendors to address XDR use cases, and the first to unveil an XDR platform offered as a managed service through Taegis ManagedXDR.

"Secureworks' experience and deep relationships with customers enabled it to see the market evolution and pave the way for the new generation of services and software," said Mikita Hanets, Industry Analyst. "The Taegis platform demonstrates a focus on what organizations value most: a trusted security partner who collaborates with customers to defend them from threats while maximizing the value of their investments. Taegis XDR and ManagedXDR are breakthroughs for Secureworks and a milestone in the evolution of the managed and professional services market."

Solutions and support for all stages of cybersecurity maturity

With Taegis XDR designed as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, Secureworks' customers have even greater visibility and ability to collaborate. Customers can easily select the optimum level of service and support as their security and operational requirements mature.

"We're honored to be recognized for innovative solutions that build strong defenses for our customers," said Wendy Thomas, Secureworks CEO. "Our Taegis advanced analytics helps us quickly identify, 24/7, the next threats our customers can expect to face, providing a solution that delivers around the clock threat detection multiplied by deep expertise."

"Partnering with Secureworks can benefit organizations that perceive cybersecurity through the prism of compliance and those that already recognize cybersecurity as a business enabler," said Hanets. "By making Taegis XDR available both as a SaaS offering with extensive customer support and a fully managed service, Secureworks demonstrates a commitment to enabling customers with different needs and maturity levels to benefit from an XDR-powered defense."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security operations and analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

