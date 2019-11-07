Secure Thingz Wins Prestigious Company of the Year Category at Last Night's TechWorks Awards

Cambridge, ENGLAND, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Thingz®, a global domain expert in device security, embedded systems and lifecycle management, are proud to announce that it has been declared 2019's Company of the Year at last night's TechWorks Awards.

Founded in 2016 and part of IAR Systems since 2018, Secure Thingz is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the emerging industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and other markets. It is one of the world's leading IoT security experts and enables organisations to implement straightforward, scalable and sustainable security from a device's inception. Highlighting the importance of cyber security in today's devices, all of the big three Awards' (Company of the Year, Product of the Year, Contribution to Industry) went to companies and individuals working in the sector, as well as picking up five of the thirteen available categories.

The awards celebrate the year's key electronics innovations, people and companies from across the UK and Ireland. The TechWorks Awards have run annually since 2001-originally branded as the NMI Awards. The Company of the Year category is sponsored by IC Resources and is not open to submission, but is one of only two categories to be selected by a panel of experts from across the entire industry.

Speaking at last night's awards event, the awards' compère, Penny Power OBE described Secure Thingz as: "an exemplar" that was "universally admired". Power also added Secure Thingz had been selected following the launch of its Security from Inception Suite, stating TechWorks was "delighted to recognise Secure Thingz' achievements in providing advanced security solutions into the emerging industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and smart markets."

"I am extremely proud and honoured to have received the TechWorks Company of the Year award for all the team at Secure Thingz and IAR Systems," comments Haydn Povey, CEO and founder, Secure Thingz. "This is further proof that we are on the right track in our mission of making security available for all and transform the embedded industry into a security-first mindset."

Learn more about the Security from Inception Suite at www.securethingz.com/solutions/security-from-inception/

Haydn Povey (centre left) receives the 2019 TechWorks Company of the Year Award for Secure Thingz - alongside compere Penny Power OBE, Neil Dickins of sponsor IC Resources and Techworks CEO, Alan Banks

