Secure Identity Alliance Joins Forces with Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)

New collaboration ensures latest research on 'Privacy by Design' principles are embedded into ID Schemes when implemented using OSIA – the global open standards interoperability framework

PARIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the global identity and secure digital services advisory body, today announced a partnership with the Department of Information Security and Communication Technology (IIK) at Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). The objective of the partnership is to work on Privacy by Design principles and evaluate the way they are architected into the implementation of a National Identification System's Use Case leveraging the ground-breaking OSIA framework.

A digital public good, OSIA is an open standard set of interfaces (APIs) that enables seamless connectivity between building blocks of the identity management ecosystem – independent of technology, solution architecture or vendor.

Spearheaded by the Multidisciplinary Research group on Privacy and data protEcTion (MR PET) at NTNU, the programme of work will evaluate the implementation level of key Privacy by Design principles into use cases leveraging the OSIA framework.

Using the LINDDUN privacy threat modelling, the programme aims to identify privacy threats in a system's implementation and address them with appropriate privacy mitigation strategies.

"Teaming up with SIA to further integrate privacy principles into National Identity Systems leveraging OSIA is an exciting development for our research group," comments Livinus Obiora Nweke, Research Fellow at MR PET, NTNU. "This partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to work with relevant stakeholders across the identity management ecosystem."

"Privacy and data protection are broad topics, encompassing a variety of issues and challenges in many different contexts. Developing an effective privacy and data protection solution for OSIA requires a collaborative understanding of law, science, technology, ethics, and society studies. This partnership between MR PET and SIA underscores the important contribution multidisciplinary research can make to the enhancement of privacy and data protection by design requirements and control methods that feature in OSIA," states Mohamed Abomhara, Researcher at MR PET, NTNU.

Commenting on the SIA partnership with the NTNU, Matt Cole, Chairman of the Board at the SIA said; "Privacy and security are at the core of the products and services the identity industry offers. Working with the NTNU will enable us to draw on cutting-edge interdisciplinary insights and know-how to address today's complex privacy and data preservation issues, to provide technical guidance, and to share best practices in the implementation of identity programmes."

"To ensure an ethical and responsible approach to managing citizen's data, identity ecosystems must embed privacy by design – from repositories through to interface levels," says Debora Comparin, Chair of the OSIA initiative. "We're delighted that this new partnership with NTNU will enable us to further entrench within OSIA's implementations the guiding privacy by design principles, practices and technical standards that will enable governments around the globe to evolve their national ID systems with confidence to initiate secure and transparent digital ID schemes that protect the privacy of all."

About the Secure Identity Alliance

Secure Identity Alliance is dedicated to supporting the provision of legal, trusted identity for all, and to drive the development of inclusive digital services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity. We believe legal, trusted identity is the cornerstone of rights protection, social inclusion and digital economic development - and the access point to a wide range of essential public and private services. We bring together public, private and non-government organizations to foster international collaboration on the issues of legal identity, to help shaping policy and to provide technical and implementation guidance for identity systems.

Its Board Members are IDEMIA, INGroupe, Thales and Veridos. For more information on the Secure Identity Alliance, visit: www.secureidentityalliance.org.

Follow the Secure Identity Alliance at @secureidentity1

Press Contact: Stéphanie de Labriolle stephanie.delabriolle@secureidentityalliance.org

About NTNU

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has a main profile in science and technology with an international focus on a variety of programmes of professional study, and great academic breadth. NTNU create knowledge for a better world and solutions that can change everyday life.

The Department of Information Security and Communication Technology (IIK) at NTNU conducts international competitive research in several areas of cyber security, information security, communication networks and networked services and hosts the Centre for Cyber and Information Security at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU CCIS) as a national centre for research, education, testing, training and competence development within the area of cyber and information security. IIK also host the Norwegian Cyber Range as an arena for training, exercise, education and research in the cyber domain. In additional to, serval research groups in the areas of biometrics, critical infrastructures security, cyber defence, digital forensics, information security management and privacy, cryptography etc.

Multidisciplinary Research group on Privacy and data protEcTion (MR PET) is a research group at NTNU CCIS, which focuses on strengthening and encouraging multidisciplinary research on privacy and data protection together with several experts' background to improve the understanding of privacy principles, desires and impacts based on norms, regulations, rules etc. Also, develops/enhances privacy and data protection by design methods to incorporate privacy principles, requirements, and controls to system design as well as increase public and service providers' awareness and transparency in data collection, use, and retention.

SOURCE Secure Identity Alliance