Sectra receives CSA STAR Level 2 security certificate--facilitating cloud adoption in healthcare

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received CSA STAR Level 2 certificate for its Software-as-a-Service subscription for enterprise imaging, Sectra One Cloud, following an assessment according to the framework of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). This highlights Sectra's ability to maintain the highest standards of security and compliance for its cloud offerings.

CSA STAR (Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk) is a certification program developed by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). While level 1 relies on self-assessment, the level 2 certificate follows rigorous, independent third-party auditing of the organization's security posture, policies, procedures, and cloud infrastructure. The certification leverages the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001 management system standard together with the CSA Cloud Controls Matrix.

The certificate attained for Sectra One Cloud, which operates within the Microsoft Azure public cloud environment, is a testament to Sectra's commitment to cloud security and transparency.

"Going cloud is becoming the first choice for healthcare providers to efficiently handle growing imaging volumes and reinforce data security. In an era where data breaches and cyber threats are increasing, it's vital that these cloud solutions follow robust security standards. The CSA STAR Level 2 certificate provides healthcare providers that assurance," says Fredrik Gustavsson, CTO at Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed service for enterprise imaging where Sectra continuously monitors, optimizes, and upgrades the solution as well as provides 24/7 support. With the enterprise imaging solution, healthcare providers get a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

More about the certificate can be found at the website of CSA.

Sectra at RSNA 2024

Visit booth #8113, North Hall Level 3, to discuss the cloud service and experience Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering. See the latest developments and ongoing projects with solution specialists, product experts, and executives from Sectra. Book your meeting with Sectra at RSNA in Chicago.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-receives-csa-star-level-2-security-certificate-facilitating-cloud-adoption-in-healthcare,c4065681

The following files are available for download: