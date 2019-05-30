Secret Double Octopus Announces European Expansion to Eliminate Passwords from the Enterprise

Company Extends Passwordless Authentication Solution to European Enterprises; Establishes Presence in the United Kingdom, France and Italy

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus, the pioneer of Passwordless Enterprise Authentication, today announced its expansion into the European market with a presence in the UK, France, and Italy. Customers and service providers across Europe will have direct access to local sales and technical support.

The company's expansion comes as enterprises struggle to curb increasingly sophisticated attacks that have the ability to exploit vulnerabilities caused by credentials. Secret Double Octopus delivers a new generation of user authentication that replaces passwords across the enterprise with the simplicity and security of enhanced multi-factor authentication.

"As a customer of Secret Double Octopus, we've experienced firsthand the value that their authentication solution brings to our organization, both in terms of security, as well as improved user experience and cost savings," said Brian Ampwera, IT Professional at ASL. "As a Paris-based airline operator, we welcome the company's European expansion and applaud their commitment to providing the best service possible for their European customers."

"BDO is continually looking for new solutions to the tough, fundamental security challenges facing its clients," said Jason Gottschalk, Partner and Cyber Security Consultant at BDO UK, LLP. "Secret Double Octopus' passwordless security approach is a game changer, and we are excited to put it at the service of BDO clients."

"We are excited to be expanding our footprint in this region," said Raz Rafaeli, CEO of Secret Double Octopus. "Most organizations today understand the need for viable alternatives to passwords, Secret Double Octopus breaks the traditional security paradigm, providing better security and better user experience at a lower cost."

Secret Double Octopus will be demonstrating its solution at Infosecurity, June 4-6, 2019.

To schedule a demo, please click here.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus delights end users and security teams by replacing passwords across the enterprise with the simplicity and security of strong passwordless authentication. From being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2016, our 3rd generation platform is now serving mid-sized to Fortune 50 customers around the globe.www.doubleoctopus.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Glaser

GK for Secret Double Octopus

Rachel@gkpr.com

054-250-9439

Related Links

https://doubleoctopus.com/



SOURCE Secret Double Octopus