SecPod Partners with ABC Distribution to Distribute SecPod Solutions in the UK

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecPod Technologies inc , a global leader in the vulnerability and patch management marketplace, today announces its partnership with ABC Distribution, a renowned software distributor serving MSPs and security & network VARs. This collaboration aims to promote and distribute SecPod's flagship product, SanerNow, an Advanced Vulnerability Management suite in the UK region.

SanerNow, an industry-leading advanced vulnerability management platform, offers a powerful suite of modules for vulnerability assessment, compliance management, anomaly, and attack surface management. All with powerful end to end risk prioritisation and remediation capabilities. Their latest innovation, Continuous vulnerability and exposure management (CVEM), gives cybersecurity a new perspective and will enhance the security and risk posture of organisations, providing for robust protection against emerging threats.

This partnership will see ABC Distribution utilise its extensive network and deep knowledge of the UK market to promote and distribute SanerNow throughout the UK region.

Rob Kelsall, Global Sales VP for SecPod, said; "I've been impressed with the increasing demand in the UK from organisations who are dissatisfied with traditional solutions for vulnerability management that simply provide reports on what CVE vulnerabilities exist without fixing the problem. Having worked in this space for over 20 years, a new approach is needed, and we (SecPod) needed to appoint a distributor with focus, and who can be as disruptive in the market as our technology is. ABC Distribution provides exactly that, and I'm looking forward to huge success working with Chris and team at ABC."

"Since its inception, ABC's focus has been on introducing innovative technologies to the market, a field I've been immersed in since the early 2000s. What SecPod brings to the table is not just disruptive in the sense of addressing new challenges for IT security staff, but a game changer due to its straightforward and all-encompassing approach to this market segment," comments Chris Walsh, Managing Director of ABC Distribution.

"Back in the day, Fortinet introduced the term 'UTM' as a progression from standalone firewalls, and Palo Alto Networks followed suit with the concept of the 'Next-Gen Firewall.' From a technological standpoint, SecPod is poised to make a similar impact with their SanerNow Suite."

"When I launched Secunia, before its acquisition by Flexera, alongside Alpha in 2013, I initially believed this market space wasn't where ABC would operate profitably. It seemed like the big players had already dominated, making it challenging for our partners to thrive. I couldn't have been more mistaken; the opportunity is more significant than ever. The risks associated with having cumbersome, specialised products in an end user's environment are growing, creating more issues than they resolve," Walsh continues.

About SecPod

SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity products and technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in 2008, the company provides top-of-the-line vulnerability and patch management solutions that strengthen the cybersecurity posture of enterprises, SMBs, MSSPs and the like. For more information visit https://www.secpod.com/ .

About ABC Distribution

Established in 2020, ABC Distribution stands out as a forward-thinking technology distribution company with a proven track record in guiding vendors from initial market entry to widespread adoption. With a focus on collaboration with both "innovator" startups and established "challenger" vendors, ABC Distribution brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table.

Recognizing the challenges associated with vendor selection, ABC Distribution is on a mission to mitigate these risks by providing vendors with knowledgeable, credible representation. This approach ensures reduced costs and minimises the potential for costly false starts that can significantly impact a vendor's long-term success.

ABC Distribution offers the channel access to well-funded, game-changing technologies that facilitate market differentiation and deliver a rapid return on investment. Partnering with ABC Distribution provides disruptive vendors with the means to reduce operational costs and exposure, cultivating a profitable and scalable partner ecosystem.

Website: https://www.abcdistribution.io/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abcd-service

