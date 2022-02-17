Second Nature's AI-based Sales Coaching Integrated with Corporate Visions

Agreement is the first AI implementation by a leading skills training company to coach and certify thousands of sales reps at scale

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature today announced an agreement to integrate its AI-powered sales conversation simulations into Corporate Visions' sales messaging certification and fluency coaching programs. The first ever AI implementation at scale by a prominent sales training company, the integration will enable Corporate Visions to provide an automated feedback and assessment program that will increase sellers' competency on mission-critical commercial conversations. With the agreement, Second Nature gains a trusted, world-class partner that works with industry-leading B2B companies around the world while Corporate Visions further augments its industry-leading sales skills training, coaching and message certification programs.

"It's a perfect partnership," said Second Nature CEO and Co-founder Ariel Hitron. "Corporate Visions helps companies develop new stories and skills to drive strategic initiatives, while Second Nature's immersive simulation platform enables individual reps to practice whenever and wherever they want. With this partnership, companies gain increased confidence to turn strategic initiatives into sales practices that drive results."

Second Nature's software platform offers simulations in natural language with AI-powered conversation partners from a variety of ages, ethnicities and genders. By using Second Nature, Corporate Visions' customers can more efficiently certify their sellers' proficiency without relying on human coaches to review individual recordings.

The platform will form the basis of Corporate Visions' new Fluency Coaching AI program, which enables B2B organizations to quickly and effectively train thousands of sellers on new messaging, and systematically and cost effectively certify their sales conversation skills. Using repeated practice conversations with real time feedback, automated scoring, and personalized suggestions for improvements, Corporate Visions' customers can ensure their sales reps are "fit for duty" before deploying new initiatives into the field.

"In the past, our expert consultants would assess a seller's skills and document feedback manually," said Corporate Visions' Chief Strategy Officer Tim Riesterer. "This is very effective, but many of our clients need to do this at speed and scale, getting thousands of reps proficient in days. With Second Nature, we train the AI with the best examples of the client's message delivery skills, and it does the rest—capturing performance, measuring effectiveness, and providing coaching on knowledge accuracy, message and skill fidelity, as well as providing a performance score."

About Second Nature

Second Nature helps people have better conversations. The company is the first to offer a platform for immersive sales simulations in natural language. By practicing with "Jenny" and other AI-powered conversation partners, sales professionals improve their performance and confidence by gaining real time, personalized feedback. Managers and executives use Second Nature to effectively roll out their strategy and influence their teams' conversations in the field, at scale. The company is based in Tel Aviv and New York. For more information, please visit www.secondnature.ai .

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of science-backed sales, marketing, and customer success training and consulting services. Global B2B companies work with Corporate Visions to articulate value and promote growth in three ways:

Make Value Situational by distinguishing your commercial programs between customer acquisition, retention, and expansion.

Make Value Specific by creating and delivering customer conversations that communicate concrete value, change behavior, and motivate buying decisions.

Make Value Systematic by equipping your commercial engine to deliver consistent and persistent touches across the entire Customer Deciding Journey.

