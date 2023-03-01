SEC Registered 'Wave Financial' Changes Name to 'Wave Digital Assets'

Award winning* SEC registered investment manager changes name to demonstrate the firm's dedication to digital assets -

Commitment to compliance and stringent risk management has served Wave Digital Assets well throughout recent volatility and uncertainty

LOS ANGELES and LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Digital Assets (Wave), the award winning SEC registered digital asset investment management company, is pleased to announce its change of business name. Previously known as Wave Financial, the transition provides clarity as to the company's dedication to the provision of regulated, responsible and well risk-managed digital asset investment management solutions. It also serves to delineate Wave's provision of products and services to qualified investors including crypto-native high-net-worth individuals, family offices, corporate treasuries, blockchain protocols, private banks, asset allocators and web3 corporations.

Since being founded in 2018 and becoming the first SEC recognized registered investment advisor exclusively for digital assets, Wave has managed approximately AUM of $1billion. Wave has established itself as a leader in the space having made strategic acquisitions in 2022 and seeking further transactions in 2023.

John Caldwell, Partner at Wave Digital Assets said:

"Wave offers its clients the confidence of the traditional finance world, without sacrificing exposure to exciting and disruptive technologies. We focus on the intersection of blockchain, and web 3 - a rich landscape of interoperable digital assets."

Wave is one of the few digital asset companies that has expanded recently, with headcount increasing over 50% over the past six months, during a period when many other firms have had to retrench.

David Siemer, Co-Founder and CEO at Wave Digital Assets said:

"Wave is successfully navigating the current 'Crypto Winter' and has been a beneficiary of recent market conditions, following a volatile 2022 in the digital asset space, avoiding involvement in the major industry crises like Terra Luna, Three Arrows Capital, Celcius and FTX. Having made our first acquisition in Europe recently, we are in advanced talks for further M & A activity both in the US and Asia. As the business has established itself, now is the perfect time to provide clarity and conviction by changing our name to Wave Digital Assets."

About Wave Digital Assets

Wave Digital Assets (Wave) is a Los Angeles-based, SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides institutional and private wealth digital asset management solutions. Led by a team of highly experienced financial services professionals, Wave provides bespoke digital asset investment solutions with a focus on yield generation through private funds, as well as managed accounts for HNWIs and family offices seeking tailored digital asset exposure, bespoke treasury management services, early-stage venture capital, and strategic consultation to the digital asset ecosystem. Wave is registered with the US Securities & Exchange Commission as an investment adviser, CRD# 305726.

* Wave was awarded the Institutional Asset Manager Awards 2022 Best Digital Asset Manager award. The award is based on the total number of votes in the category, as tallied by Chandler Publishing, an independent publishing company founded in 2021. Wave paid no application fee to participate, win or sponsor the award, but has purchased a package that entitles it to promotional benefits including a lifetime license to use the winner's logo. An award of this nature should not be construed as an endorsement, to guarantee future investment results.

Important Disclosures and Other Information

Nothing in this material should be interpreted as an offer or recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or other financial product. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Wave Financial LLC is an investment adviser, registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (CRD#: 305726). Registration with the federal authority does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional information including important disclosures about Wave Financial LLC also is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Or, learn more information about Wave Financial at www.wavegp.com.

