Season Opening in the Pyrenees

Known and recognized for their warm welcome and focusing on their customers' needs, the resorts have evolved year after year. New routes, new activities, improved spaces, 61 new snow cannons... so many new features which make the Lleida Pyrenees a must-see destination. Skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, winter lovers will definitely enjoy their stay in the different resorts.

NEW TRAILS AND TRACKS

Tuixent-la Vansa includes a brand new 250m section within its station. The widening of its tracks also gives more security but, most of all, more comfort to the skiers. Also, the resort has improved its 11.5 km route for Nordic skiing that lead to the discovery of remarkable views... New cross-country skiing trails allow visitors to Espot Ski Station to enjoy nature on 25km near the National Park of Aigüestortes and Estany de Sant Maurici. With a total of 112 marked trails and 3 backcountry routes, the total length of the domain will be of 162 km of marked trails and 5 km of routes. In total, 167 km of ski runs will be spread over an area of 2,273 hectares while new snow cannons provide optimal conditions for skiing.

ACTIVITIES

So many activities are to discover during this winter season. For the adventurers, ice climbing or snowmobile are ideal for exploring snowy landscapes. But more traditional activities will also allow you to discover the region while soaking up the winter atmosphere during a lovely Nordic skiing or snowshoe excursion at dusk to enjoy the moonlight and the stars ...

FOOD

New gastronomic cards with different menus for people with intolerances is the little extra suggested by the resort of Boí Taüll, Slow Food style. With its 25 restaurants and cafes on the slopes, the resort of Baqueira Beret also offers a wide culinary range adapted to each one of their customers.

INFO

Port del Comte is turning green: the resort is focusing on the use of renewable energy sources in terms of hydraulics and solar energy. So are Espot Esquí and Port Ainé ski stations as they also both opted for biodegradable products, based on corn. Say goodbye to PET because this component will no longer be found in their cafeterias. In addition, snow cannons will help snow the slopes by producing 90% of artificial snow in a short amount of time, minimizing energy and water use. Designed to enhance the experience of skiers and snowboarders, Baqueira Beret's BaqueiraPASS is customizable according to the preferences of each visitor. You will be able to use geolocalization, book tables in cafeterias or see the map of the tracks in 3D. Boí Taüll offers new tracks and routes for freeride in addition to easy access to the slopes, now downloadable via the website. Located in Catalonia, the Pyrenees of Lleida has the advantage of having sunny days during the majority of winter seasons... Vitamin D is on its way!

The 11 ski resorts in the Lleida Pyrenees offer a total of 497 km for skiing and 246 alpine ski runs and many cross-country ski routes, 110,584 passengers per hour, 80 ski lifts, more than 159 km of snowed surface on the alpine ski slopes with 1,476 snow cannons, 143 km of snowshoeing circuits, more than 900 instructors and around 26,000 accommodations.

Among the 11 ski resorts in the Lleida Pyrenees, six are alpine ski resorts (Baqueira Beret, Boí Taüll, Espot Esquí, Port Ainé, Port del Comte and Tavascan) and five Nordic skiing (Aransa, Lles de Cerdanya, Sant Joan de l'Erm, Tuixent-la Vansa and Virós-Vallferrera). Tavascan and Baqueira Beret offer both disciplines in their stations.

1) Baqueira Beret is the only ski resort in Spain located on the northern slope of the Pyrenees, leading it to have high quality snow and an amazing playground. 2) Boí Taüll, with an altitude of 2,751m, holds the highest slopes in the Pyrenees and has recently obtained the 'Best Ski Resort' award in Spain at last week's World Ski Awards. 3) Tavascan, is situated in the heart of Catalonia's largest Natural Park, meaning lots of backcountry skiing, freeride and extreme skiing. 4) Espot Esquí, 5) Port Ainé and 6) Port del Comte are distinctly more family-orientated, ideal for first steps as skiers. 7) Aransa, 8) Lles de Cerdanya, 9) Sant Joan de l'Erm, 10) Tuixent-la Vansa and 11) Virós Vallferrera are 100% Nordic skiing oriented, and represent authentic hidden gems offering epic cross-country experiences.

