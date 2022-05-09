SearchUnify Wins Gold Globee® Awards in the 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards

SearchUnify Named Winner in the Globee® Awards 9th Annual 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify, a leading unified cognitive platform, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards and business ranking lists, has named SearchUnify, a Gold winner in the category 'Best New Product or Service for Customer Service' at the 9th Annual 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize individuals, teams, and departments in sales, marketing, customer success, and operations.

Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards is the world's premier recognition program created to honor industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, organizations, products, and services.

SearchUnify: The Frontier for Futuristic Customer Support & Success

With its mastodonic app suite, the platform leverages AI, ML, and NLP algorithms to unify the disparate content silos, fetch more relevant results, extract actionable insights, and more.

"It's an honor to be recognized as an industry player by Globee Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify. "This validates our position as a company poised to successfully overcome today's digital challenges—low content discoverability, the ineffectiveness of reactive support, and lowered agent collaboration—faced by organizations today."

More than 50 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process and their average scores determined the 2022 award winners.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, & Operations Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform by Grazitti Interactive that revolutionizes information findability, fuels intelligent enterprise search, and makes for a robust platform for AI-based apps like Intelligent Chatbot, Agent Helper, KCS Enabler, Escalation Predictor, and Community Helper. Its AI powers relevant and personalized search results for customers, partners, and employees across industries.

