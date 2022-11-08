SearchUnify to Kick off the 3rd Annual Conference - Support (re)Focus

The virtual conference will be held on December 8 at 8 AM PST.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the roaring success of the previous editions, SearchUnify and its parent company, Grazitti Interactive, are set to host the third annual conference, Support (re)Focus. It will unfold on December 8 at 8 AM PST virtually.

Every year, the support fiesta brings in customer support professionals across the globe to reunite, engage, learn, and grow. After all, the conference will be brimful of customer stories, exciting keynotes, in-depth walkthroughs, award distribution, panel discussions, luminary speakers, and so on. The best part is that it gives the support professionals a platform to connect and build a network of technology juggernauts and industry peers.

A lineup of the cream of the crop speakers from TSIA, KCS Academy, Databricks, etc., will have keynotes, panel discussions, and ask-me-anything sessions on a wide range of topics including Intelligent Swarming, Premium Support, Customer Success, etc.

Grazitti Interactive's CEO, Alok Ramsisaria, while announcing the conference, said, "The future favors the prepared. And we all witnessed that when the pandemic floodgates opened, unleashing a tidal wave of digital transformation challenges. While many encountered peaks and troughs, others reached the pinnacle of support success. To ensure everyone of us also relates to the latter, we host Support (re)Focus every year. Together, we create a futuristic support ecosystem."

"The success or failure of customer support hinges on strategy and technology. But choosing the right one for your business and unlocking its potential to the fullest can be an uphill battle. To help with all that and more, we conduct events like Support (re)Focus," said Vishal Sharma, CTO at SearchUnify.

Find more event details and register for the event here. For any queries, please drop a mail a event_support@searchunify.com.

About Grazitti Interactive

Backed by 14+ years of experience in delivering customer and employee-centric digital experiences, Grazitti Interactive is a global digital services provider leveraging cloud, mobile, and social media technologies. We've served the digital innovation needs of 1000+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. Grazitti offers a range of tailored solutions like Salesforce implementation & consulting, marketing automation, data analysis, web development, digital marketing, and many more.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform that fuels the unification of disparate data silos to build a centralized content repository, an insights engine that articulates analytics to monitor KPIs and react to changing trends in real-time. It powers multiple next-gen applications including Intelligent Chatbot, Escalation Predictor, Agent Helper, KCS Enabler and Community Helper – all of which elevate and personalize the experience of customers, agents, community managers, knowledge workers, and support managers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535704/SearchUnify_Logo.jpg

