SearchUnify Recognized as a Leader in G2 Spring 2022 Grid® Report for Enterprise Search

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify, an award-winning unified cognitive platform, today announced its position in the Leader quadrant of G2's Spring 2022 Grid® Report for Enterprise Search for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Leaders are determined based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. SearchUnify was rated an astonishing 100% for "Ease of doing business with" and 97% for "Quality of support."

Spearheaded by real AI and self-learning ML algorithms, SearchUnify allows users with permission to easily locate and access relevant enterprise information by creating a centralized content repository. Additionally, the platform powers an insights engine that articulates analytics to elevate UX and fuels multiple futuristic applications for customers and employees.

"We are honored to be named a Leader in the report for the second year in a row," commented Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify. "SearchUnify empowers businesses to harness the full potential of their enterprise data that's spread across multiple silos. It ensures relevant enterprise information reaches those in need. Achieving this prestigious recognition underscores the value we create and is a testament to our steadfast commitment to delivering leading-edge support and self-service experiences," he added.

"There's no better way to narrate our success stories but via positive customer feedback. It validates the delivery of our promise in the real world. Although it is SearchUnify's second consecutive year as a Leader, we're only just getting started. We look forward to continually innovating our platform by leveraging latest and emerging technologies to deliver superlative customer experiences," said Paramvir Sharma, Head - Customer Support and Success, SearchUnify.

What Users Said About SearchUnify

G2 witnesses a footfall of over one million users on its website, every single month. It includes the likes of business professionals, investors, and buyers. Here's what they say about SearchUnify:

"We are solving a knowledge sprawl issue within and external to our organization. We have multiple sources for product information and have now begun to make sure they are all sourced through the SU instances we have incorporated." - Director of Knowledge and Community Management

"Robust and complex search engine tool; patient and helpful customer success and support teams." - Customer Adoption Specialist

"We now have the ability to search multiple content sources from within Salesforce from within a case, full tab search, and from our Customer Community. We have realized very good adoption and are now able to measure deflection in a much more refined manner." - Administrator in Computer Software

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a leading unified cognitive platform that powers enterprise search and a suite of next-gen support apps. It was honored with two Silver Stevies at 2021 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, two Silver Stevies at 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards , a Silver and a Bronze at the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2022 and a Silver and a Bronze at the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2020 . It was named a finalist for the "Best Technology Innovation" at The Global Contact CenterWorld Awards 2020 and the "Best New Technology Solution" at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards 2020.

