Seamlessly blend school and home learning experiences with classroom.cloud

Whether in a school classroom, at home, or a hybrid of both, classroom.cloud enables teachers to lead learning in any location with ease, and most importantly, deliver a sense of continuity. This not only helps to minimise disruption for students (which can have a negative impact on learning outcomes) but also supports teachers' wellbeing by removing the extra stress in having to switch platforms.

Using a simple dashboard, teachers can select the class they wish to teach and are automatically connected to the relevant student devices. Within minutes, teachers can run 'live' lessons that are engaging, interactive and will keep students immersed and on target for success. Combined with its classroom management tools, such as screen monitoring and website and application metering, teachers can also manage student behaviour online and ensure they are safe and on task.

Al Kingsley, Managing Director of NetSupport explains:

"During such unsettled times, maintaining continuity and consistency is so important – for both learners and teachers. Having one platform that can seamlessly switch between in-class and remote learning provides that continuity and helps minimise disruption. We have built the platform specifically to help teachers deliver quality learning experiences no matter where they, or their students are. For IT technicians, classroom.cloud is extremely easy to set up, configure, manage and use."

Features of classroom.cloud include:

Connect to students' devices quickly and easily by a range of methods

Interact with students in real time via chat, messages and help requests

Assess progress and topic understanding with class surveys

Monitor students' screens, web and app use to ensure they are on task

Stay safe with 'allowed' and 'restricted' website and application lists

Gain attention by locking or blanking students' screens

Designed for use with Microsoft SDS or Google Classroom platforms for maximum flexibility creating your classes

Multi-platform support for use with a mix of devices

As schools prepare for the new academic term, NetSupport is offering a FREE 30-day trial of classroom.cloud.

About NetSupport

NetSupport delivered its first classroom management solution in 1993 and continues to evolve to meet educators' needs with award-winning solutions used by 18 million people in over 120 countries.

