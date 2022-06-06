Seafood Market is expected to Reach a Market Valuation of US$ 110.2 Billion by 2022, With a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2032: FMI

U.S. Seafood market totalled USD 28.5 Bn in 2022 which is approximately 25.9% of the global Seafood Industry. The demand for Seafood is expected to grow at 3.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Japan Seafood market will grow at 3.3% CAGR through the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global seafood market is expected to be worth US$ 110.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.6 percent between 2022 and 2032. Between 2017 and 2022, seafood sales grew at a CAGR of 3.3 percent, and between 2022 and 2032, they will grow at a CAGR of 3.6 percent. According to FMI, the US seafood market will be worth USD 28.5 billion in 2022, accounting for approximately 25.9 percent of the global seafood market.

Digital technology offered new outlets for many fisherfolk and aquaculture suppliers when COVID-19 upended the import/export sector. Those that were quick enough to convert their products to a digital marketplace could sell and deliver straight to customers.

Fish Tiangge, a USAID Fish Right initiative in the Philippines, launched an online platform using Facebook in May 2020 to connect fishermen with local consumers. This single programme linked 6,000 fishermen with almost 300,000 households, boosting local food security and maintaining the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen.

Request a Sample at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14911

Digital technology is also assisting in the modernization of fishing and aquaculture operations, as well as increasing earnings and raising awareness of sustainable seafood best practises. For example, in India, we're cooperating with AquaConnect to deliver digital solutions that assist shrimp farmers in identifying quality items and making farm-input purchases. Farmers also receive announcements and documents about growth and disease advisories, as well as advice and information on inexpensive financing and resources to connect to other Indian markets.

In the coming years, digital technology will continue to be a major source of industry evolution and innovation, particularly when it comes to sustainable seafood trends.

"While COVID-19 presented challenges to many small-scale fisherfolk and aquaculture providers, it also revealed areas where the seafood industry may improve its supply chains to become more robust and sustainable." said a lead analyst at FMI.

Leading Companies Profiled in Seafood Market are

Cooke, Inc.

Dongwon F&B

Faroe Seafood

Handy Seafood, Inc.

Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd

High Liner Foods Incorporated

Kangamiut Seafood A/S

Lee Fishing Company

Leroy Seafood Group

Lyons Seafoods Limited

Mowi ASA

Pacific Seafood

Phillips Foods, Inc.

And Others

Global Seafood Market Trends

High-pressure processing is a technology that improves operational efficiency by reducing time and cost for fish preservation. This process uses pressures about 6000 times higher than average air pressure at sea level, which pasteurizes foods without heat exposure as it replaces the need to reheat products or use chemicals in their place; increased yield due approximately 20%-50%. HPP effectively kills microbes and extends the shelf life of the processed fish by 2 to 4 times, without adversely affecting its freshness, flavor, color, texture, and nutritional value.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14911

Seafood Market by Category

By Nature, Seafood Market is Segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

By Source, Seafood Market is Segmented as:

Farm Raised

Wild Caught

By Product Type, Seafood Market is Segmented as:

Ground Fish

Pelagics

Tuna

Salmonids

Molluscs

Crustaceans

Lobsters

Crabs

Shrimp

Other Product Types (Prawns, Trouts, etc)

By Form, Seafood Market is Segmented as:

Fresh

Chilled

Frozen

Ambient

By End Use, Seafood Market is Segmented as:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Industrial

Biotechnology

Household Retail

By Sales Channel, Seafood Market is Segmented as:

Direct

Indirect

Modern Trade



Convenience Stores



Specialty Food Stores



Wholesale Stores



Discount Stores



Online Retail



Other Retail Formats

By Region, Seafood Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle east and Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14911

Get Valuable Insights into Seafood market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Seafood market presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031.

The study divulges compelling insights on the Seafood market based on Seafood Market by nature (organic seafood and conventional seafood), by product type (ground fish, pelagics, tuna, salmonids, molluscs, crustaceans, lobsters, crabs, shrimp, and other product types (prawns, trouts, etc)), by form (fresh, chilled, frozen, and ambient), by source (farm-raised and wild-caught) by end-use (food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, industrial, biotechnology, and household retail), by distribution channel (direct and indirect) and across seven major regions.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverage Market Insights Landscape

Meat Mixers Market – The meat mixers market size is forecast to surpass US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a 7.1% CAGR, the market valuation is set to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2032.

Mussels Market – The global mussels market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 4.1 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.6% by 2022-2032.

Oat Protein Market – The global oat protein market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 51 Mn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 4.4% by 2022-2032.

Organic Seed Market – The organic seed market is valued at USD 4.2 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to increase at an annual rate of around 8.7% between 2023 and 2032.

Milk Protein Market – The milk protein market is valued at USD 11.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 19.7 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/seafood-market

LinkedIn | Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights