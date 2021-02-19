SeABank AI Accelerates Digitization of Banking Ops

Since 2005, SeABank has spent millions of US Dollars to implement the world leading banking Core System - Temenos (Switzerland). This known as T24 Temenos and has been upgraded to R18 version that incorporates several cutting-edge optimization features. SeABank also successfully implemented and maintained their ISO 27001:2013 certification and PCI-DSS security standards for card transactions, electronic document exchange, digital signatures and 'iron-clad' authentication solutions such as OTP tokens and two-channel authentication.

Today, SeABank is widely regarded as a pioneer in AI banking platforms which drive their 'best practice' services having successfully carried out the 2020 Core AI Project that enhanced the Bank's products, supporting their end-to-end customer experience. One such outstanding application was SeAMobile - the only financial application on the domestic banking landscape that features a virtual 'personal financial assistant'.

After adding eKYC features into SeAMobile, SeABank aims to blend this with their proprietary SeATeller function to take the customer experience to a new, even higher level of convenience by compressing the required transaction time. Once combined these AI and eKYC tech features will create rapid authentication at the counter and eliminate outdated, time consuming customer processing.

To power its bespoke Customer Care Efficiency (CCE) standards, SeABank cooperates with FPT Smart Cloud being the first domestic bank to launch such an FPT AI Virtual Assistant solution into the Vietnamese banking arena. Possessing almost incomprehensible speed this Virtual Assistant simultaneously conducts thousands of conversations with the average call requiring less than 120 seconds for a 98% call success rate providing SeABank with an optimal solution to advance its digital transformation. Collectively these applications will guarantee that the customer enjoys a real time, full financial services experience.

This strategic, concurrent investment is consider by the Bank's leaders as; "the vital foundation for SeABank to reach our digital convergence goal" when listing technology as one of the five pillars of banking success to be achieved through consistent delivery of more digitized products and services. The sum result will be revolutionary improvement in the whole SeABank business process through AI communications that accelerate digitization of banking operations and optimize the customer journey.

