Sea Tech Week® 2022: water’s on the agenda

Sea Tech Week® announces its full conference programme of panel discussions and plenary sessions. Registration for the 13th edition of the event in September is open for attendees.

LONDON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2018, over 1,000 stakeholders across business, academia and governmental institutions from across the world will convene in person to shape the future of maritime.

This year's event focuses strongly on the environment, exploring smarter and greener solutions for maritime transport, energy and tech and will also celebrate women's work in marine science and technology. It will offer delegates many ways to exchange ideas, challenge each other's views and connect: