SDS Is Further Expanding Its Compliance Solutions Business in Benelux

VIENNA, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent signing of an additional contract with a leading Benelux bank, SDS jump-starts its compliance solutions business in the region.

SDS (Software Daten Service) is a well-known technology solutions provider focusing on state-of-the-future software-products and related services for the international financial industry. With soon over 100 million transactions a year, SDS will also become a leading player in the European banking technology markets.

With SDS CCONFORM, a leading Benelux bank has obtained an excellent solution for the recognition and documentation of compliance-relevant incidents in accordance with MAD/MAR and the associated regulations on securities compliance. Or in short: State-of-the-future compliance monitoring for securities processing that is compact, exhaustive and highly reliable. In addition, with SDS CCONFORM the bank will sustainably profit from a solution which is fully compliant with the Market Abuse Regulation and Directive of the EU, from the ability to combat insider dealing and market manipulation in European financial markets successfully and the minimisation of financial risk and damage to the bank's reputation.

The comprehensive SDS portfolio ranges from global securities and derivate processing solutions over automated regulatory, tax and compliance reporting solutions to solution-based consulting and professional testing services. Today, more than 3,000 financial institutions worldwide with over 10,000 users in +80 countries trust in SDS and its sustainable business values.

