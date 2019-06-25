SDRPY Water Initiative to Benefit 300,000 in Al-Jawf Province of Yemen

In a speech on behalf of the Supervisor-General of SDRPY and Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, SDRPY Al-Jawf Office Director Ali Aldosari said:

"This is one of several vital development initiatives SDRPY has launched in different sectors in coordination with legitimate government and local authorities," Aldosari said. "We intend for these projects to create direct and indirect employment opportunities and help improve services and living standards."

Aldosari pointed out that SDRPY engineering teams had toured the region, conducted needs assessments, and prioritized projects for electricity, water, roads, healthcare, education and agriculture. The SDRPY projects implemented in various Yemeni provinces should have a significant impact on development nationwide, he added, extending real support to economic and social development, reflected by increased stability and security.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to work with the legitimate government to restore hope and security through development and reconstruction," noted Aldosari during his speech. "The peoples of our two countries, the Kingdom and the brotherly Republic of Yemen, are deeply entwined in the history of the Arab world."

In addition to today's donation of ten 5,000-liter drinking-water tankers in Al-Jawf, SDRPY is working to support the water sector in Yemen through several other projects, including the drilling of wells in Marib, Al-Mahra, Socotra and Hajjah provinces, in addition to establishing water pipelines to the district of Al-Ghaydah and developing a water distribution network within the city. SDRPY is also establishing a solar-powered water purification plant on the Red Sea island of Fasht in Hajjah Governorate and has supplied a fleet of water tankers to Hajjah province as well.

Twitter: @SaudiDRPY

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPYEN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4Q

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemen/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudidrpy/?hl=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928593/Al_Jawf_Water_Tankers_Announcement.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928594/Al_Jawf_Water_Tankers.jpg

SOURCE Kingdom of Saudi Arabia