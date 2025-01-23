Scroll less, sell more: Turn your screen time into cash on eBay this January

UK population scrolls 65% more in January than the rest of the year*

On average, Brits scroll more than the height of the Shard every day**

In 30 minutes, Brits could make £630 by swapping scrolling for selling ***

As Brits admit to scrolling 65% more in January than the rest of the year,* eBay is encouraging those looking to make extra cash in 2025 to swap their screen time for selling online.

According to new research, the UK population is scrolling 378 metres daily, more than the height of the Shard**. However, lost time could be swapped for real money. With over 57% of Brits scrolling over 30 minutes a day, people could make an average of £630 if they turned this screen time towards selling online***.

This comes as eBay has found that over 1 in 4 (28%) of people are looking to save money as part of their New Year resolutions, with 30% planning to do so by selling items online*. Now that it's free to sell across categories on eBay**** there is no better time to start listing unused household items to help give finances an extra boost.

To help those looking to sell online, eBay is sharing the average price that popular household items have sold for *****:

Armchair - £186

Pram - £127

TV - £121

Bike - £109

Golf Clubs - £95 (with a max price of £2,267 for a set)

Vacuum Cleaner - £71

Pod and capsule coffee machine - £48

Juicer - £47

Hair Dryer - £46

Trench coat - £41

Christmas Tree - £32 (with a max of £857)

Oversized Blazer - £23

Kirsty Keoghan, Global GM Fashion at eBay said: "The rising cost of living, particularly post-Christmas, is making us reconsider where we spend not just our money but our time, with many people seeking out new opportunities to boost their finances in the new year. To help ease pressures ahead of a long January, we're encouraging people to go around their home to list unused items that can make some extra cash, setting them up for whatever 2025 might bring."

New to selling on eBay? Fear not, these 5 simple tips will help to optimise your listings and boost your bank balance:

Titles are key - Take the time to get your keywords right and bidders will come. It's crucial to write your listings with shoppers in mind and include key words that they are likely to search for - especially brand, product names and sizes. Avoid wasted description words such as 'beautiful' or 'stunning.' Choose the right category for your product - It might sound obvious but it's very important to choose the most specific category to list in. Make sure if you are selling children's clothes for example, to select the 'kids fashion' category, rather than just 'fashion' in general. The perfect picture - For best results, take photos in natural light against a neutral background. eBay also has a feature to remove the background of your listing for you to make this even easier. Remember, you can add up to 24 images so make them count! Be as detailed as possible - Be honest about the condition of the product and be sure to note any wear and tear, so the buyer knows what they're getting. By including details that can't be seen in the image, for example if you are selling clothes noting the feel or fit of the product, you'll help buyers decide if this is the item for them. Be realistic with pricing - Consider your pricing strategy carefully following the eBay pricing recommendations. Try searching for similar items on eBay and filtering by 'sold items' to see what they have sold for recently and make sure you're going for the right price. Always ask yourself 'would I pay this price for this item?' Make the most of shipping options - Delivery options can make or break a sale. The delivery process can be a lot easier with eBay's new 'Simple Delivery' service which offers you tracked and fully covered delivery at competitive rates, prepaid by the buyer. It makes life as a seller a lot easier, creating a simple and secure shipping experience for both parties. Consider opting for eBay Local: If you're selling items in your local area, use the 'Collection' option, which allows shoppers to easily collect your item in person. This is particularly handy for anything that's large or bulky!

Notes to Editors:

Regional breakdown of scrolling*

e.g. On average, people in Edinburgh scroll five times the height of the Scott Monument every day.

Belfast - 350 metres - More than the length of the Titanic

- 350 metres - More than the length of the Titanic Birmingham - 371 metres - Six times the length of Edgbaston Cricket Ground

- 371 metres - Six times the length of Edgbaston Cricket Ground Brighton - 407 metres - Nearly three times of the Brighton i360

- 407 metres - Nearly three times of the i360 Bristol - 315 metres - Ten times the height of Cabot Tower

- 315 metres - Ten times the height of Cabot Tower Cardiff - 357 metres - Four times the height of Principality Stadium

- 357 metres - Four times the height of Principality Stadium Edinburgh - 310 metres - Five times the height of the Scott Monument

- 310 metres - Five times the height of the Scott Monument Glasgow - 361.44 metres - Seven times the height of Glasgow Cathedral

- 361.44 metres - Seven times the height of Glasgow Cathedral Liverpool -407.52 metres - Four times Anfield Stadium

-407.52 metres - Four times Anfield Stadium London -406 metres - More than the height of the Shard

-406 metres - More than the height of the Shard Manchester - 396 metres - Nearly double the height of the Deansgate Square Tower

- 396 metres - Nearly double the height of the Deansgate Square Tower Newcastle - 268 metres - 4 times the wingspan of the Angel of the North

- 268 metres - 4 times the wingspan of the Angel of the North Sheffield - 381.96 metres - Nearly five times the height of Arts University Tower

*Research commissioned by eBay. Opinium consumer research, 2,000 Nat Rep UK adults, carried out December 2024

**Brits scroll on average 105 minutes everyday (Research commissioned by eBay. Opinium consumer research, 2,000 Nat Rep UK adults, carried out December 2024) and the average person scrolls 30cm every 5 seconds ( How Far Do We Travel When Scrolling Mobile Apps? | Fasthosts )

*** Based on internal eBay Average Selling Price data for household items (13 Dec 2023 to 12 Dec 2024) and on the average time it takes for a seller to list an item on eBay.

**** Excludes Business Sellers and Vehicles

*****Prices are calculated via the products' average selling price (13 Dec 2023 to 12 Dec 2024) on eBay.co.uk Sale price may vary

For further information about Free Selling on eBay visit:

https://pages.ebay.co.uk/selling-on-ebay/

