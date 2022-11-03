Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux

MUNICH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions provider Scrive has entered a partnership with Binance to support its partner's entry into new markets in the Nordics and Benelux. Binance is one of the world's leading providers of blockchain infrastructure for online asset exchanges, particularly cryptocurrencies, with a 24h trading volume of 76 billion US dollars and 120 million registered users worldwide as of October 2022.

As part of its further international expansion, Binance will use Scrive's products, services and expertise in the areas of secure identification, login functionality and Know Your Customer (KYC) to support this market entry, starting with Sweden and Denmark. In particular, Binance uses Scrive's eID Hub to securely and efficiently identify and confirm the identity of its customers.

"Whether into cryptocurrencies or other assets, investing online is one of those areas where security and trust in your service provider matter most. This is why, especially in highly regulated or very mature markets such as in the Nordics and Benelux states, service providers need to ensure secure identification processes for their users to distinguish themselves from their competitors and satisfy regulatory demands. We are therefore very happy to welcome Binance on board as a Scrive partner", says George Amanatiadis, VP Sales and Customer Success for BFSI at Scrive.

About Scrive

A digitalisation leader since 2010, Scrive automates agreements-based business processes with electronic signature and identification solutions. Along the way to becoming the Nordic market leader in e-signing, Scrive became the first to use blockchain technology to secure document integrity. Today, more than 6000+ customers in 50+ countries rely on Scrive, to onboard and sign agreements with their customers, partners, and employees. www.scrive.com

