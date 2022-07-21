Screenless Display Market to Reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 23% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Screenless Display Market is Segmented by Type (Visual Image, Retinal Display, Synaptic Interface), by Application (Holographic Projection, Head-mounted Display, Head-up Display, Others), by Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computers & Electronics Category.

The global screenless display market was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Screenless Display Market

Growing use in the gaming industry, aerospace and defense sector will drive the growth of the market.

Enhanced wide space availability in comparison to traditional screens, and R&D initiatives will fuel the market growth. Screenless displays allow faster interactive viewing of content with accurate colors, high-resolution images, and a wider angle of view. Moreover, it requires low power and provides higher levels of brightness & contrast.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL SCREENLESS DISPLAY MARKET

There is a growing demand for hyper-personalization in user experience in the gaming industry. Visual image displays create images up to any size. These displays elevate the gaming experience by providing virtual 3D gaming without the support of external devices or glasses. The association of motion sensors and actuators with the 3D display system along with the 360-degree corner view take the experience to next level. This is expected to drive the growth of the screenless display market during the forecast period.

The aerospace and defense sector will drive the growth of the global screenless display market in the coming years. The displays provide high-resolution and 3D visualization for the projection of complex aerodynamic structures. The movement and flying motion of airplanes are monitored effectively. Moreover vertical and horizontal views of battlegrounds and remote areas are displayed with imaging techniques. The holographic display improves the virtual understanding and analysis of areas.

Holographic projections contain 3D images that appear to be floating in the air whenever the laser and object beams overlap. Hologram technology is used in the medical industry for projecting complete 3D visualization of internal organs and body parts. This allows doctors to examine diseases and injuries in greater detail leading to effective diagnosis. Moreover, bank notes, identity cards, and credit cards are adopting security holograms. The new generation of holograms offers a host of features like moving displays, individually customized text, and serial numbers making duplication impossible. Such factors will surge the growth of the screenless display market during the forecast period.

The future possibilities of the screenless display market are huge. Companies are investing in extensive R&D initiatives for developing video cameras and glasses that show information to the viewer without the need for screens or projectors. The advent of virtual reality devices with smartphone integration, and rising awareness levels will fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Screenless displays provide a better content viewing experience, provide more space, have low power requirements and provide larger portability along with a wider viewing angle. The color offers better brightness and contrast than traditional displays which are attracting consumers. This in turn will boost the growth of the screenless display market during the forecast period.

SCREENLESS DISPLAY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the visual image segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing use of holograms for image displays that can be stored on devices and connected to projectors quickly.

Based on application, the holographic projections segment is expected to maintain the lead in the screenless display market share due to increasing demand in the medical industry and the huge popularity of holographic advertisements and promotional events, etc.

Based on the industry vertical, the aerospace and defense segment will grow the highest in the screenless display market share while the BFSI industry will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America specifically the US will witness considerable growth in the screenless display market share due to growing initiatives by key players to produce next-generation screenless display technology and rising investment by government institutions and several organizations.

Key Market Players

Avegant Corporation

BAE Systems

Microsoft Corporation

RealView Imaging Ltd.

MicroVision Inc.

Synaptic Incorporated

Seereal Technologies S.A.

Google Inc.

Holoxica Ltd.

Zebra Imaging Inc.

