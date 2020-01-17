Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards Aims to Showcase Excellence

GLASGOW, Scotland, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards aims to throw a spotlight onto the vast array of fantastic quality branded and own label food and drink products available in Scottish retail outlets today.

Débuting at Scotland's Speciality Food Show on 20th January, the Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards is being launched by Helen Lyons, who has extensive experience bringing awards programmes to fruition, and Antony Begley of 55 North, the Glasgow-based publishing house specialising in food and drink retailing. Both are thrilled to have enlisted the support of Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), a centre for excellence in food science, as one of their key partners.

Helen Lyons said: "The Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards aim to seek out and recognise businesses and enterprises of all sizes from all corners of Scotland. Interest in provenance, locally and nationally sourced products has arguably never been higher than it is today. In addition sales of own label products have continued to grow in Scotland in the last 12 months and we want to shine a light on some of the incredible innovation that continues to develop in this exciting area of the market. These new awards aim to provide a fantastic platform to bring more producers and retailers together."

Entries will be welcomed from all companies that produce and market products in Scotland for the Scottish retail marketplace, from discounters to supermarkets, from convenience stores to farm shops and everyone in between.

With award categories from individual product categories, Small Producer, Scottish Retail Food & Drink Awards Retailer of the Year, Scottish Retail Awards Independent Retailer of the Year, Future Hero, Outstanding Achievement, Scottish Producer, Sustainability Initiative and Innovation Award, this awards programme will celebrate everything that is exceptional about the Scottish food and drink industry.

Co-founder Antony Begley added: "We have had an overwhelming response from retailers and manufacturers so far and we expect the standard of Scottish entries to be outstanding."

Lyons concluded: "The movers and shakers of the Scottish food and drink industry have helped place Scotland on the map as one of the most in demand locations within the UK to establish a retail business. Our job will be to showcase their excellence."

The awards will open for entries in January with the awards presentation taking place in October 2020.

