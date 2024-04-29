SCOPE AI PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James Young as Chief Executive Officer.

Scope AI, a global leader in the development of visual and object recognition, today announced the appointment of James Young as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 29th, 2024 . Mr Young brings over 25 years of leadership experience to Scope AI. He has a proven track record of driving development, growth and innovation in Adtech, Gaming, and Publishing.

"We are thrilled to welcome James as our new CEO," said James Liang, former CEO. "With his extensive experience and leadership qualities, we are confident that James will guide Scope to new heights and deliver value to our shareholders, customers, and employees."

Mr Young expressed his enthusiasm about joining Scope AI, stating, "I am honored to lead Scope AI and very excited about the opportunity to work with such a talented team with incredible tech. Together, we will build a strong foundation and drive sustainable growth in the years ahead."

James Young succeeds James Liang, who has served as CEO since 2022. Mr Liang will remain with the company during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

In connection with Mr Young's appointment, Scope granted 1,000,000 RSUs to Mr Young. The RSUs are subject to certain vesting terms as set out by the board of directors and expire five years from the date of grant.

About Us:

Scope AI Corp is an artificial intelligence-based technology company focusing on its recognition system called GEM - General Enterprise Machine Learning. The company, located in Vancouver, British Columbia is consistently developing AI-driven software and intellectual property for use in analyzing which the company intends to use for any "visual" application. The vision of the Company is to expand the capabilities of its GEM Platform and provide a one-tool solution in any visual information systems.

