Sciton U.K. Announces Central London Flagship Showroom and Training Centre in Partnership with Skin Group International Ltd (SGI)

LONDON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies based in Palo Alto, California, USA, is thrilled to announce the establishment of its Marylebone flagship showroom and training centre in the historic Harley House.

Sciton will be showcasing its premier aesthetic technology in the heart of one of the most famous medical aesthetics areas in the world. "Harley Street in London represents an area well known for excellence in medical aesthetics. It is the perfect place to be able to share techniques for proven Sciton treatments like BBL HERO, Halo and MOXI," said David Higham, U.K. Country Manager.

Sciton has partnered with Skin Group International Ltd (SGI) to support education in laser theory and application for medical providers looking to expand their skills. SGI's newest qualifications are for Level 2 – Level 7 Non-Surgical Skin Procedures and participants in these courses will be able to get hands-on time with Sciton's premium laser and light technology. "This partnership will provide Sciton's U.K. and E.U. customers with access to the highest standards of laser education and demonstrates our commitment to safety, support and advanced training," said Matthew Gelber, Director of Sciton - EMEA.

About Sciton

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is an employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales teams in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com .

