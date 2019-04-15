SciBite Launches CENtree to Revolutionise Ontology Management for Life Sciences Organisations

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite, the award-winning semantic technology company, today announced the launch of CENtree, an innovative, collaborative platform which revolutionises the way Life Sciences organisations manage and release ontologies.

Ontologies play a critical role in semantic enrichment, enabling unstructured scientific text to be transformed into clean, contextualised data which can be understood and exploited by computational approaches, such as machine learning. Historically, maintaining multiple, evolving ontologies from both public and proprietary sources, has been a complex undertaking, requiring significant ontology expertise. This presents a bottleneck for most organisations and undermines the concept that an ontology should represent a shared understanding between experts.

CENtree provides a centralised resource for ontology management and transforms the experience of maintaining and releasing ontologies for research-led businesses. With an uncluttered user interface, CENtree makes ontology navigation and editing accessible to a wider audience. CENtree also leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence techniques to help users enrich ontologies in a controlled way. For example, parent classes are suggested for a given term, helping users place the term in the ontology tree.

Key capabilities include:

Enterprise-ready, multi-user platform for ontology browsing and editing

Easy-to-use, without the need for ontology expertise

AI-assisted suggestions of relationship connections for a given class

Maintains governance and provenance via 'suggestor' and 'editor' roles, with the ability to roll-back unwanted edits

One-click loading of public and private ontologies without the need for custom parsers or web downloads

Innovative versioning engine, empowering organisations to enrich the latest public releases with new internal content

Flexible API to facilitate integration with existing systems

"CENtree represents a transformational change in the way organisations maintain ontologies," says SciBite's CTO James Malone. "Combining ontology management with SciBite's semantic analytics capabilities, CENtree offers a unique approach to managing scientific information in the journey to clean data."

SciBite will demonstrate Best of Show Award finalist CENtree at Bio-IT World this week in Boston at Booth #423.

Learn more at https://www.scibite.com/centree or join the webinar on 22nd May: https://scibite.info/centree-webinar

About SciBite

SciBite is an award-winning semantic software company offering an ontology-led approach to transforming unstructured content into machine-readable clean data. Supporting the top 20 pharma with use cases across life sciences, SciBite empowers customers with a suite of fast, flexible, deployable API technologies, making it a critical component in scientific data-led strategies.

