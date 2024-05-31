SciBase: Today is the first day of trading in the new shares and warrants of series TO 2 issued in connection with the completed capital raising

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 31 May 2024, trading in the new shares and warrants of series TO 2 begins, which were issued by SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company") in connection with the capital raising announced by the Company on 5 April 2024, consisting of a rights issue of units of up to approximately SEK 15 million (the "Rights Issue") and a directed issue of units of approximately SEK 33 million (the "Directed Issue" and together with the Rights Issue the "Capital Raising"). The Rights Issue was resolved by the Board of Directors in SciBase on 5 April 2024, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 17 May 2023, and the Directed Issue was resolved by the Board of Directors on 5 April 2024, conditional on the subsequent approval by the general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting in the Company on 13 May 2024 resolved to approve the Board of Directors resolution to carry out the Directed Issue.

Terms and conditions for warrants of series TO 2 in summary

Each warrant of series TO 2 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company during the period 3 April 2029 up to and including 17 April 2029. The subscription price for subscription of shares with the support of warrants of series TO 2 is SEK 0.42 per share. Full terms and conditions for warrants of series TO 2 are held available on the Company's website, http://investors.scibase.se.

Number of shares and share capital

Through the Capital Raising, the number of shares in SciBase has increased by 99,706,967 shares, from 119,831,437 shares to 219,538,404 shares. Through the Capital Raising, the share capital in the Company has increased by SEK 4,985,348.35, from SEK 5,991,571.85 to SEK 10,976,920.20. The Capital Raising has entailed a dilution of approximately 45 percent of the number of shares in the Company. Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO 2, the Company's share capital will increase by an additional SEK 24,926,741.75 through the issuance of 498,534,835 new shares entailing an additional dilution effect of approximately 69 percent.

Advisors

Vator Securities is the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is the legal advisor to SciBase in connection with the Capital Raising.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA)

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The Company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/today-is-the-first-day-of-trading-in-the-new-shares-and-warrants-of-series-to-2-issued-in-connection,c3991608

The following files are available for download: