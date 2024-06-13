SciBase strengthens the US organization with experienced leader in dermatology

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), SciBase, a leading developer of AI-based solutions for skin diseases, today announces that Leda Beaty has been appointed Head of US Commercial Operations.

SciBase is pleased to announce that Leda will be heading the US commercial operations. With an extensive background in sales and commercialization across pharmaceutical, medical devices and biotechnology she brings over 27 years of experience to this pivotal role. Leda joins from DermTech Inc., a skin cancer detection company, where she was Senior National Director, responsible for creating partnerships with leading clinicians, building strategic partnerships and market expansion in dermatology.

Her expertise spans startup environments and the successful launches of products at renowned companies including Aventis, Amgen, Arthrex and DermTech. Leda has concentrated her efforts in the field of dermatology. Her experience in launching and driving sales of new products and technologies, building winning teams in the US dermatology market as well as experience in cost reimbursement in the US, will be key to driving SciBase US sales and market establishment forward.

"We see Leda's experience as instrumental for driving growth and making SciBase successful in the U.S. as we build on the base we have now created for further expansion", says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-strengthens-the-us-organization-with-experienced-leader-in-dermatology,c4000399

The following files are available for download: