SciBase Initiates Self-Pay Model in the US to Make Nevisense Test More Accessible to Patients

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, today announced the launch of the Nevisense Self-Pay Program in the US, a new initiative designed to improve patient access to the Nevisense test outside of traditional insurance coverage. The program is being implemented at dermatology practices enrolled in the self-pay solution and addresses increasing demand for the Nevisense test directly from patients and dermatologists. SciBase has enrolled several practices located throughout the US and plans to further expand the program to meet clinician and patient needs.

Driven by evolving standards of care and a growing clinical emphasis on early detection, dermatologists have shown a strong interest in making Nevisense available to patients irrespective of payer status. The new Self-Pay Program empowers clinicians to incorporate Nevisense into their diagnostic workflow sooner - ensuring that patients at risk for melanoma are not left waiting due to insurance limitations.

"We continue to work diligently to expand payer coverage and reimbursement, but we also recognize the urgent need for early detection," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "The Self-Pay Program is a critical step in making Nevisense more widely available to clinicians and patients who value early, accurate melanoma detection at the point of care."

As melanoma rates continue to rise globally, the importance of early diagnosis has never been greater. Nevisense offers a point-of-care solution that enhances clinical decision-making and supports earlier detection - ultimately improving outcomes and reducing the long-term burden on healthcare systems.

With the introduction of the Self-Pay Program, SciBase is reinforcing its commitment to innovation, access, and sustainable healthcare. The initiative enables more patients to benefit from Nevisense while helping clinicians deliver exceptional care through early melanoma detection.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-initiates-self-pay-model-in-the-us-to-make-nevisense-test-more-accessible-to-patients,c4160680

The following files are available for download: