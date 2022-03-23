SciBase Barrier technology part of major immunodermatology project

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO: SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today its inclusion in the launch of a multidisciplinary research consortium focused on six different dermatological disorders. The Next Generation Immunodermatology (NGID) consortium is based in the Netherlands and will run over 6 years, leveraging the expertise from several different groups across academic, clinical, and industrial research settings. The consortium has received funding of 11.7m euros to stimulate and support innovative approaches to identify and develop novel diagnostic and therapeutic approaches within dermatology.

The Dutch Research Council (NWO) has, within the framework of Research along Routes by Consortia (NWA-ORC), awarded the research project Next Generation Immuno-Dermatology (NGID) with a prestigious grant of 11.7 MEuro. NGID is a nationwide, large-scale project to unravel novel biomarkers for six different skin diseases. These biomarkers will drive a high-tech, patient-centric approach in clinical practice.

In the Netherlands over 2.5 million patients suffer from chronic inflammatory skin diseases. Although not life-threatening, the personal impact and socio-economic costs of these chronic conditions are very high. The biggest problem is that many treatments are not suited for every patient and often do not work.

NGID will tackle this problem and will develop the right care for the right patient at the right time. Within this 6-year project six inflammatory skin diseases will be investigated in ultra-high detail. For this approach, a unique, international consortium consisting of scientific institutes, universities, high-tech companies, hospitals, patient associations and (bio)pharmaceutical industry has been setup. Dermatologists from all Dutch University Medical Centers will be connected to biologists, bio-informaticians, statisticians, behavioural scientists, communication researchers and of course to the patient. By means of a new data analysis and integration approach, NGID will make patient-specific fingerprints that will guide the best care for the individual patient in the future- Link to official webpage:

https://www.nwo.nl/onderzoeksprogrammas/nationale-wetenschapsagenda-nwa/onderzoek-op-routes-door-consortia-orc-2

Simon Grant CEO of SciBase comments:

"This project provides a concrete example of how SciBase is helping to advance the management of skin diseases. The importance of the skin barrier in diseases such as atopic dermatitis is well known, but until now it has not been possible to evaluate the barrier in routine clinical practice. SciBase's Nevisense and Nevisense Go were chosen for this project because of their ability to evaluate the skin barrier from an atopic dermatitis perspective in routine clinical and even home use. The inclusion of these SciBase products in this consortium is a testament to the robust diagnostic potential of the SciBase technology. Understanding the status of the barrier will in turn help steer therapy and patient management overall, and we are proud to contribute to this progress.

The goal of the NGID project is to improve the standard of care within Dermatology and to expand the personalization of disease management to each patient - in other words, to provide the right care to the right patient at the right time. The opportunity for SciBase is to become an integral part of personalized atopic dermatitis management, and with the very high numbers of patients affected, this is one of the most significant opportunities for SciBase to date", says Simon Grant CEO SciBase.

Certified Advisor (CA):

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making.

