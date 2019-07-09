School at Sea: Tutors International announces participant sponsorship

School at Sea enables students to continue with their curriculum whilst sailing for six months, providing the opportunity to gain sailing and travelling experience, and encouraging students to take responsibility for their educational progress.

Tobias Zijlstra, who will sail with School at Sea from October 2019 through to April 2020, said of the opportunity: "School at Sea appealed to me because it encourages experiential learning: education with a direct link to practice and implementation. In my opinion, the way that schools teach today can be perceived as boring to young people; classroom learning can be repetitive and involves a great deal of listening without practicing the principles taught. I'm excited to have the opportunity to take responsibility for following a school curriculum myself, and exploring ways of putting my learning into practice whilst travelling."

Tobias approached Tutors International as a potential sponsor as part of his fundraising activity. School at Sea pupils are encouraged to seek corporate sponsorship, teaching business skills including negotiation and finance. Following a meeting with Tutors International founder Adam Caller, Tutors International has agreed to sponsor Tobias to the value of €15,500 for his participation in the educational programme.

Adam Caller commented, "Travelling provides a fantastic opportunity for young people to enhance their education naturally and intuitively. At Tutors International we have a specialist division, Sea Tutors, which provides experienced tutors to accompany families on sea travel, so we are very familiar with the multicultural, experiential benefits this experience can offer. Tobias is a bright and determined student, who has demonstrated exceptional independence and maturity in his commitment to completing School at Sea. We at Tutors International are proud to sponsor Tobias, and we are looking forward to following his journey as he gains new insights about the world and himself."

Tobias will be documenting his journey in English and Dutch on his forthcoming Tutors International blog. He will travel with 36 other students; 5 teachers who will be on call for educational assistance if required; a captain; a first mate, second mate, and third mate; a chef for the first two to three months; and an engineer. One of the crewmembers is a qualified doctor. Students will be responsible for liaising with their existing respective schools to ensure they follow the same curriculum as their classmates whilst away, and will therefore be able to return to school in April 2020 without missing any work, projects, or exams. The students will have intermittent access to phones and internet, with the focus placed on developing teamwork skills on board.

Tobias added, "I'm most looking forward to learning in a new and exciting way, exploring different cultures and new places all with the mindset of learning the most I can from these experiences. This promises to be a fantastic life opportunity and I am grateful to Adam Caller and Tutors International for helping me on my adventure."

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment. For further information on Tutors International visit tutors-international.com.

About Sea Tutors

Sea Tutors fills a specialist niche in the private tutoring sector. It was founded by the team at Tutors International to provide an academic structure to life at sea. Sea Tutors sources tutors to meet any specific requirements a family might have, whether that's finding tutors with their own children who can join on board as companions for pupils during extensive travel; locating tutors able to provide part-time assistance to the yacht crew; or finding tutors with extra skillsets such as watersports experience, diving qualifications, or proficiency in specific languages. Tutors integrate seamlessly with family and crew and have first-hand experience of life at sea.

For more information on Sea Tutors please visit seatutors.com.

About School at Sea

School at Sea provides students with a chance to explore: a chance to explore the sea and experience life aboard a sailing vessel, and to explore other countries and cultures. It is also a chance to get to know themselves, their skills and their ambitions, better, as well as develop working relationships with others aboard the ship.

The aim of School at Sea is to contribute to the personal development of the student. More specifically, to contribute to student's growth into an assertive person with a can-do attitude, a person who can face the world with a good amount of life experience and confidence in their own abilities.

The School at Sea vision

School at Sea is a talent development and leadership programme, where students learn to work creatively and responsibly, fostering a sense of teamwork with which they inspire themselves and others. The strength of the programme lies in the combination of experiential learning and their normal school curriculum. The students not only learn to apply theoretical knowledge in practice; they also learn how to sail the ship and they go on excursions whenever School at Sea is ashore.

