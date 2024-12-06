Schneider Electric Wins 'Business Continuity/ Disaster Recovery Project of the Year' and 'ESG/CSR Company Initiative' at the SDC Awards 2024

Awards reflect Schneider Electric's commitment to diversity initiatives for employees, and in delivering resilient and energy efficient technologies to futureproof world-leading educational institution, the University of Lincoln.

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has won two categories at the 2024 Storage, Digitalisation and Cloud (SDC) Awards.

For the first time, Schneider Electric secured the SDC Award for 'ESG/ CSR company initiative of the year' for its transformative force in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the UK and Ireland by creating a safe space for women to address workplace challenges, fostering a thriving network of over 800 members, and driving significant cultural and policy changes while inspiring global initiatives and a more inclusive future.

Schneider Electric and its EcoXpert Partners RMD UK, also secured a second award for the 'Business Continuity/ Disaster Recovery Project of the Year' category for a modernisation project delivered to the University of Lincoln. Together, the two companies deployed a host of energy efficient and resilient technologies across the universities campus to provide robust backup power, real-time monitoring, and enhanced visibility for its edge environments, while minimising disruptions.

"DEI and ESG are two of the foundational values of our organisation, and the initiatives led by our POW ERG have been essential to foster inclusivity, drive meaningful change, while providing a platform for our teams to thrive in," said Mark Yeeles, Vice President, Secure Power and Data Centre Business, Schneider Electric, UK & Ireland. "It's also an honour to be recognised alongside our partners at RMD for our work at the University of Lincoln. This award highlights the power of our ecosystem and demonstrates the positive impact that digital transformation can have on the education sector, and I am delighted to accept both awards on behalf of Schneider Electric."

ESG/ CSR Company Initiative

Schneider Electric's Employee Resource Group (ERG) POW (Potential of Women) showcases distinction in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSP), aligning with the qualities and principles of the ESG/CSR Company Initiative Award. Since its launch in March 2021, POW ERG has been instrumental for diversity, equality, and inclusivity with Schneider Electric's UK&I operations, inspiring women to drive lasting organisational change in its safe and supportive work environment.

The group's efforts have not only altered Schneider Electric's workplace culture, but inspired broader industry practices that demonstrate the powerful influence of committed ESG and CSR initiatives.

Business Continuity/ Disaster Recovery Project of the Year

The University of Lincoln, recognised among the top 130 young universities globally, has relied on its IT infrastructure to support academic and administrative functions as it continues to expand its city-centre campus. With increasing IT dependency and tech-savvy students, Lincoln faced challenges around its connectivity, reliability of power, and sustainability.

To address them, it partnered with Schneider Electric and RMD UK for its Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery (BC/DR) and modernisation project, implementing 110 APC Smart-UPS SRT systems and Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT DCIM software. These systems provide robust power backup, real-time monitoring, and enhanced visibility across its edge environments, ensuring operational efficiency and resilience against disruptions.

The collaboration not only modernised Lincoln's IT infrastructure, but advanced its net zero goals, and Schneider Electric's solutions, including NetBotz devices for monitoring temperature and airflow, helped reduce energy costs and improved cooling efficiency. Regular maintenance services, facilitated by RMD UK, also ensured the longevity of the university's IT assets alongside systematic upgrades. The integration of data analytics and forward-thinking technologies also better positioned the university to support future research and academic initiatives while aligning with its environmental objectives, setting a benchmark for effective and sustainable IT.

"For many years now RMD has partnered with the University of Lincoln to support its IT and power requirements, and to help underpin its reputation as one of the world's leading universities," said Ross Barclay, Managing Director RMD Power & Cooling. "We're proud to have won the SDC Award for Business Continuity/ Disaster Recovery Project of the Year alongside Schneider Electric, whose technologies have played a critical role in maximising efficiency and reliability across the university."

To learn more about the University of Lincoln project, visit the website.

