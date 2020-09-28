Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' Solution in 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Center

Joint offer enables IT Professionals to overcome challenges associated with distributed environments

Simple, cost-effective and lean solution delivers any edge or small data center location

'Edge in a Box' is available globally to end-users via IT Solution Providers and the channel

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the launch of 'Edge in a Box' in collaboration with Alliance Partners StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). Available immediately across the globe, the joint solution utilises Schneider Electric's 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Center™, StorMagic SvSAN software and HPE ProLiant Servers, to deliver simplified, pre-integrated and cost-effective IT systems specifically designed for edge computing environments.

The solution meets the compute requirements of any small or space constrained site. It can be wall-mounted to save space and offers complete customisation through a global network of channel partners. From supermarket chains, high-street pharmacies and service stations, to universities, hospitals, and research labs, 'Edge in a Box' meets the requirement for resilient power, ultra low-latency connectivity and secure, on-premise servers and data storage at the edge.

Comprising StorMagic SvSAN software, two HPE ProLiant servers, a choice of VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V or Linux KVM hypervisor, alongside APC™ Smart-UPS™ with Lithium-ion models, APC power distribution unit (PDU) and HPE Aruba networking, the system is optimised to run edge applications and offers industry-leading uptime. Together with EcoStruxure Micro Data Centers and HPE ProLiant servers, StorMagic 'Edge in a Box' delivers the perfect combination of cost, performance and lightweight, high-availability edge compute for organisations of any size – from one to thousands of sites.

IT Modernisation offers reduced CapEx and OpEx

"Customers with edge sites are experiencing a number of unique challenges, including budget constraints, lack of space and limited, or non-existent IT support," said David Terry, Vice President, IT Channels, Schneider Electric, Europe. "The 6U EcoStruxure Micro Data Center is the smallest, secure and lightweight data center solution in the market, helping organisations to quickly modernise their IT infrastructure, while reducing the costs associated with deployment, servicing and maintenance."

Edge in a Box' enables IT Professionals to:

Mitigate IT downtime and impact on business through highly available, resilient IT.

IT downtime and impact on business through highly available, resilient IT. Reduce the complexity of on-site work, testing or commissioning through pre-integration.

the complexity of on-site work, testing or commissioning through pre-integration. Simplify system configuration and programming.

system configuration and programming. Minimise order complexity and delivery times for rapid installation.

"IT teams must be able to quickly deliver what the business needs - simplicity, low-cost and 100 percent uptime to ensure confidence that business-critical applications are always running," said Bruce Kornfeld, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, StorMagic. "By combining StorMagic SvSAN with APC by Schneider Electric infrastructure and HPE servers, customers can work with their integration partner of choice to customise, build and deploy 'Edge in a Box' solutions that meet their budget and space requirements."

"At HPE, we are committed to enabling our partners with the technologies and resources to accelerate time-to-market for their products. Through the HPE Technology Partner Program, our partners can efficiently validate their innovative solutions with a range of our storage, networking, and compute offerings. This portfolio includes HPE ProLiant servers, which are high-performing, secure and versatile, and can power various workloads and increase outcomes," said David Stone, Vice President, Worldwide Ecosystem Sales Leader. "By integrating HPE ProLiant servers with advanced technologies from Schneider Electric, we are able to power the edge in the box solution. Together we are making it easier for customers to deploy and manage edge computing solutions and enable them to focus on unlocking new value and creating new experiences from edge-driven data."

Joint Solutions for Channel Partners

The joint system is quick and easy to deploy, and can include Schneider Electric's award-winning next generation data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform EcoStruxure IT™ as an option. With real-time data analytics and predictive servicing capabilities, EcoStruxure IT remote monitoring enables customers to work with Managed Service Providers (MSPs), IT Solution Providers and Value Added Resellers (VARs) to increase uptime and reduce the cost of on-site maintenance.

EcoStruxure IT offers a free 30-day trial for end-users and partners. Its Public API provides complete integration with third-party management platforms, increasing resilience across multiple edge locations, without the need for local IT support. Customers can also leverage EcoStruxure Asset Advisor and Schneider Electric's expert service bureau, for 24/7 remote monitoring and troubleshooting support.

The 6U Wall Mount 'Edge in a Box' is available immediately globally. Pricing and discounts are also available via the StorMagic and APC by Schneider Electric Channel Partner Programs. For more information, please contact your local channel representative or visit the website.

