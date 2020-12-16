Schneider Electric Recognised as Vendor Champion in Canalys Channel Leadership Matrix EMEA 2020

APC ™ by Schneider Electric named as a vendor Champion in Canalys' annual report for channel management in the EMEA markets

by Schneider Electric named as a vendor Champion in Canalys' annual report for channel management in the EMEA markets 'Champion' status acknowledges vendors who make year-on-year improvements to their already industry-leading services

2020 marks the second consecutive year of the title being awarded to APC, celebrating the announcement alongside Alliance Partners Lenovo and HPE

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been awarded 'Vendor Champion' in the Canalys Channel Leadership Matrix EMEA 2020. Independent channel research firm Canalys named APC™ by Schneider Electric as an EMEA Channel Leadership Champion for the second year running in the new report released this week.

The Canalys Channel Leadership Matrix EMEA 2020 assesses vendor performance while creating a global benchmark standard for the technology sector, collating experiences of partners, and customers and measuring them against business profitability, support, marketing and beyond. 'Champions' of the report must demonstrate the highest levels of partner support and engagement, while simultaneously supporting their needs through supply chain, communication, account management and relationships.

Canalys has awarded APC™ by Schneider Electric the title due to many factors, citing the quality of technical support, for effectiveness of account management and for ease of doing business as the leading areas of success. It also recognised that the success of APC's status is due to listening to its partners and pushing for better channel relationships. All while continuing to improve its award-winning partner program, its account management capabilities, sales training and marketing strategy, and partner enablement across key growth areas.

"It's a great honor for our company to have been named a Champion in the Canalys Channel Leadership Matrix for the second consecutive year,' said Rob McKernan, Senior Vice President, Schneider Electric Europe. "This is a proud moment for our award-winning channel team in what has been an exceptionally challenging and unusual year for the sector, truly showing the importance of innovation, collaboration and a partner-first approach."

An award-winning partner ecosystem

The Canalys Channel Leadership Matrix EMEA 2020 shares four categories of acknowledgement – Champions, Contenders, Growers and Stragglers, all of which demonstrate varying levels of growth, development and recognition within the IT channel. Canalys describe the Leadership Matrix as a means of "assessing vendor performance in the channel, based both on feedback and independent analysis" regarding strategy, investment, execution and planned initiatives.

APC by Schneider Electric is among the seven vendors to retain the status of 'Champion' for its second consecutive year, celebrating the title alongside its industry-leading Alliance Partners HPE and Lenovo. The title recognises the 'exceptional achievement' of a vendor, which Canalys awards to companies that deliver improvement on an already industry-leading performance, and who exhibit common characteristics including strategic commitment to channel business models and delivering joint success.

With a continued focus on developing its partner ecosystem and creating collaborative, pre-integrated edge computing solutions, Schneider Electric is helping partners to service customers in new and emerging markets, increase profitability, and add value to customers through vendor-agnostic, data-driven digital services.

"We're delighted to have been named as a Champion in the Canalys Channel Leadership Matrix EMEA 2020," said David Terry, Vice President, IT Channels, Schneider Electric, Europe. "I'd like to add my thanks to all of our partners for their continued commitments to working with us, their contributions and feedback in helping us improve our partner experience, and their expert support, which has been crucial for customers during 2020."

To find out how to become an APC by Schneider Electric Channel Partner, please visit the website.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com

About Canalys

Canalys was set up in 1998. We have grown to become world renowned for our research in technology channels and smartphones. We provide vendors with subscription services and projects in Channels, Enterprise and Emerging Tech and Mobility. We also host the best and largest independent channels events in APAC, EMEA and LATAM. We have offices and team members in Europe, Asia, North and South America.

https://www.canalys.com/about

Discover Life Is On

Related resources:

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #EcoStruxure #SEGreatPeople

Related Links

https://www.se.com



SOURCE Schneider Electric UK