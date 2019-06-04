Schneider Electric HyperPod™ Wins Data Centre Design and Build Product of the Year at the 2019 Electrical Review Awards

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced its EcoStruxure Ready™ HyperPod system has won 'Data Centre Design and Build Product of the Year' at the Electrical Review Awards 2019. The award recognises the company for innovation within the data centre infrastructure market and further highlights the solution as an industry first.

The need to deploy new IT resources quickly and cost-effectively, whether as upgrades to existing facilities or within newly built installations, is a continuing challenge faced by todays data centre operators. Part of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ for Data Center architecture, HyperPod is a rack-ready system designed to deploy IT in increments of 8 to 12 racks. The solution addresses the demand for greater compute capacity and flexible data centre architectures in today's digital world.

HyperPod's innovative pod-style architecture with integrated power, cooling, cabling, software management and containment, is engineered to support all of today's rack types, including open compute, and enables pre-populated IT to be rolled into place, significantly reducing the complexity and installation time associated with traditional infrastructure deployments.

"I'm absolutely delighted to accept this award on behalf of Schneider Electric," said Marc Garner, Vice President, Secure Power Division, UK and Ireland. "HyperPod™ is changing the way data centres are designed and how IT is being deployed. For many customers, including Cloud and Colocation Service Providers, HyperPod meets the demand for an agile and scalable data centre solution, enabling them to add capacity quickly and without complex integration work. By reducing deployment times, making them up to 21 percent faster, its innovative architecture can also deliver 15 to 20 percent savings in time and costs over traditional approaches."

About EcoStruxure™

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries.

With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.

In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator, and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.

We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity, and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

