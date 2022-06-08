Schneider Electric Announces Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One Solution for European Customers

New Easy Prefabricated solution is standardised and pre-tested, offering reduced lead times and faster speed to market, with delivery in as little as 12 weeks.

Modular designs provide a more robust and predictable TCO, costing approximately 15% less than traditional ETO offers.

Pre-engineered and single source approach also mitigates risk, with Schneider Electric's supply chain ensuring operational efficiency in both fabrication and delivery.

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the launch of its new Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One Solution in Europe.

Available in 4 standardised form factors with additional configurable options, Schneider Electric's Easy Modular 'All-in-One' Data Centers combine all Power, Cooling, and IT equipment into a single, pre-configured solution, and provide exceptional value for enterprise and IT organizations looking to implement an edge computing strategy. The new range of prefabricated data centres meet customer demands for greater predictability, a lower total cost of ownership and increased speed of deployment.

The Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One range will expand Schneider Electric's Modular Data Center offering and builds on the successes of its Easy physical infrastructure products. All four designs include its Easy Rack, Easy PDU, and Easy UPS offers, are cooled using ultra-energy efficient InRow DX cooling systems, and offer enhanced remote monitoring, management, and service support via Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ IT Expert DCIM software.

With its new pre-engineered designs, Schneider Electric can streamline the design and commissioning process, eliminating upfront engineering work, and meet demanding timescales by delivering a high-quality, standardised solution with delivery in as little as 12 weeks. Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One designs range from 5 to 14 racks, offer power densities between 27kW – 94KkW and depending on the customer environment, can be pre-configured within either an ISO20ft or ISO40ft container, or as a 25ft – 45ft module.

Solution benefits include:

Greater predictability : based on a standardised design and consistent factory-controlled processes, Easy Modular Data Center All-in-Ones are pre-designed, prefabricated and tested in a factory environment, prior to shipment.

: based on a standardised design and consistent factory-controlled processes, Easy Modular Data Center All-in-Ones are pre-designed, prefabricated and tested in a factory environment, prior to shipment. Increased speed : Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One are based on a 'Commercial Off The Shelf' ('COTS') design. All modules are 'site-ready', reducing the planning, construction and implementation phases and fast-tracking the time from 'concept to commissioning'.

: Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One are based on a 'Commercial Off The Shelf' ('COTS') design. All modules are 'site-ready', reducing the planning, construction and implementation phases and fast-tracking the time from 'concept to commissioning'. Reduced cost : Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One solutions are, on average, 15% less expensive than an equivalent ETO offer, and offer up to 20-year lifecycle.

: Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One solutions are, on average, 15% less expensive than an equivalent ETO offer, and offer up to 20-year lifecycle. Easy installation: Prefabricated approach reduces labor costs and optimises building space, giving customers the advantage of delaying deployment until capacity is required.

Prefabricated approach reduces labor costs and optimises building space, giving customers the advantage of delaying deployment until capacity is required. Sustainability: Easy Modular Data Centers are manufactured using the most sustainable construction methods. They are RoHS and REACh compliant, include Product Environmental Profiles (PEPs), and incorporate features that both optimise energy savings and leave a smaller environmental footprint.





"Data centre operators are today demanding pre-engineered and modular solutions, that can meet demanding timescales and assure predictability in costs and performance," said Elliott Turek, Offer & Innovation Leader, Prefabricated Modular Solutions, Schneider Electric. "By pre-engineering and testing the new Easy Prefab solution at the factory-level, we're able to help customers increase reliability and mitigate risk - ensuring they benefit from shorter lead times, and a lower total cost of ownership."

Delivered via Partners

Available through Schneider Electric's globally established partner network, including its Elite Data Centre partners and Alliance Partners, customers can count on superior local support, service, and delivery. With manufacturing sites located in Europe, China, India and the USA, Schneider Electric is optimising transport costs and ensuring customers can benefit from sustainable construction methods, while working with channel partners to deliver local, high-quality modular data centre builds.

To learn more about Schneider Electric's range of Easy Modular Data Center All-in-One solutions, please visit the website.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We emposwer all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

SOURCE Schneider Electric UK