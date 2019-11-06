Schneider Electric and Scale Computing Partner to Help Retailers Support Critical Business Applications with Edge Computing

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its partnership with Scale Computing to deliver the Scale Computing HC3 Edge for retail solution in Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Micro Data Centres. Developed to make edge computing more accessible and affordable for organisations of any size, Scale Computing's HC3 Edge virtualisation platform will be deployed in EcoStruxure Micro Data Centres to help retailers optimise all in-store functions and enhance the customer experience.

Shipped fully integrated and ready to deploy, this certified pre-integrated solution provides complete IT infrastructure within a secure, standalone enclosure for improving business' uptime and resiliency while providing protection of critical retail business applications. With the integration of Scale Computing HC3 Edge, isolated retail locations will be transformed into self-managing micro data centres to better support critical retail business applications.

"Today's brick-and-mortar retailers are remaining competitive by investing heavily in edge computing solutions that transform the in-store buying experience into one that is simple and interactive," said Jim Simonelli, senior vice president, Emerging Businesses, Schneider Electric Secure Power Division. "Micro data centres are becoming retailers' integrated solution of choice to support this new wave of applications that require data processing closer to the source. Delivering the Scale Computing HC3 Edge for retail in Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Micro Data Centres will help retailers ensure their IT environments can support applications now and in the future."

Scale Computing's patented technology transforms isolated locations into unified, self-managing micro data centres for edge computing, delivering the stability, support and simplicity needed to modernise stores with IoT. It provides a single platform for retailers to run applications across point of sale, building management, security applications, inventory management, asset management and more. EcoStruxure Micro Data Centres provide certified interoperability, which reduces configuration and deployment times. In addition, they provide simplified management with Schneider Electric's next generation data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) platform, EcoStruxure™ IT, which provides remote monitoring capabilities and lower onsite servicing by an estimated 50 percent when deployed with an APC Smart-UPS Lithium-ion. Retailers can also leverage EcoStruxure Asset Advisor - Schneider Electric's expert service bureau for 24/7 remote monitoring and troubleshooting support.

"Scale Computing HC3 Edge for retail was developed to meet the variety of challenges retailers face when updating their edge and remote infrastructures," said Jeff Ready, CEO, Scale Computing. "With the Scale Computing HC3 Edge deployed within Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Micro Data Centres, retailers receive best-in-class capabilities to help them modernise their stores and enhance the customer experience."

With Scale Computing HC3 Edge for retail, customers can manage critical edge compute resources remotely, without the need for onsite IT support and monitoring. Additional benefits include:

Fast to deploy: Retailers can quickly connect their web browsers to remote systems and manage storage and virtual machines from a single management interface, allowing updates to be handled remotely and ensuring timely deployment.

Retailers can quickly connect their web browsers to remote systems and manage storage and virtual machines from a single management interface, allowing updates to be handled remotely and ensuring timely deployment. Added security: Retailers can be assured their applications are secure with device-level cyber security with ultra-secure enclosure options and remote security monitoring and control.

Retailers can be assured their applications are secure with device-level cyber security with ultra-secure enclosure options and remote security monitoring and control. Standardisation: Standardized, pre-integrated and pre-validated architectures ensure the deployment is fast and cost-effective.

Standardized, pre-integrated and pre-validated architectures ensure the deployment is fast and cost-effective. Cost-effective: The HC3 Edge software does not include additional licensing costs, plus backup and recovery are also included.

For more information on Schneider Electric and Scale Computing's partnership to bring HC3 Edge for retail solution to retailers, please visit: https://www.scalecomputing.com/solutions/edge-computing

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks, TechValidate , and TrustRadius .

