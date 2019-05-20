Scar Treatment Market Report, 2025 - Infusion Of Novel Technologies Like Laser Therapy & Reconstructive Surgery to Drive Growth | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Scar Treatment Market size was worth USD 13.8 billion in 2015 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.7% during the forecast period. Esthetic appearance among people is one of the major factors driving market growth. Scar treatment helps enhance the esthetic appeal of an individual through skin rejuvenating. Women are more concerned about esthetics, hence are expected to form the largest customer base for this market.

Another major factor contributing to the growth of this market is the rising number of road accidents. According to WHO, approximately 10 million people are injured in road accidents every year. This gives rise to high need for scar treatment products, such as topical products that help in reducing the scars effectively. Road accidents also increase the need for cosmetic surgical treatments, which in turn leads to high demand for laser instruments.

Rising incidence of burn injuries also supports the growth of this market. Burn injuries contort the appearance of the victim, leaving noticeable hypertrophic burn marks. People with high disposable income, often go for surgical treatment to get rid of such marks. Thus, scar removal products help in treating burn injuries.

Technological advancement, such as laser therapy is also accelerating the growth of this market. For instance, Cynosure came up with MedLite C6, a Q-switched laser device, which is used for treating acne and other skin diseases. These laser devices help in treating the marks by destroying the scar tissue. Reconstructive and plastic surgery is also considered as a part of the surgical laser treatment procedure, which has further expanded the market growth.

Product Insights

Based on product, topical products held the largest market share in 2016 and are expected to witness an attractive growth over the forecast period. It is due to the easy availability of these products Over-the-Counter (OTC), for instance, topical creams, gels and oils. Due to this reason, topical products are greatly used as a treatment for scars.

Laser products are expected to witness a lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is due to the fact that non-invasive therapy facilitates less pain and discomfort. Laser-based cosmetic surgeries are also increasingly preferred by the patients who are experiencing stretch marks, acne and keloid.

Scar Type Insights

Based on scar type, atrophic scars dominated the market in 2015. This is because it majorly comprises acne scars. Most of the people, especially women are concerned about acne. Hence, there is a high demand for OTC products such as gels and topical creams for treating acne, thereby, making it a strong segment.

Hypertrophic and keloid scars also held significant market share in 2015 owing to the growing number of wound injuries leading to these marks. OTC products such as silicone gels, topical creams and silicone gel sheets assist in minimizing the visibility of these marks.

End Use Insights

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, e-commerce, and retail pharmacies. Among them, hospitals dominated the market in 2015. This is due to the wide usage of laser instruments, steroid injections and topical creams and gels in the hospital settings. Availability of specialists in the hospital also contributes to the growth of this segment.

E-commerce/retail pharmacies are expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Online websites provide a wide variety of scar treatment products such as steroid injections, topical creams & gels and portable laser instruments. It also offers numerous lucrative offers and discounted prices, which further raises the growth of this segment. In retail pharmacies, topical products are available easily, which facilitates easy accessibility of scar treatment products.

Regional Insights

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2015. This is due to the growing acceptability of technologically advanced products and high concern among people regarding esthetic appeal. Huge demand for advanced laser instruments in the U.S. also drives the growth of this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising incidence of road accidents in country like India. In addition, rising disposable income in these countries is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of this region.

Competitive Insights

Some of the major companies of the market are Lumenis; Mölnlycke Health Care; NewMedical Technology, Inc.; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc; Smith & Nephew plc; CCA Industries Inc.; Suneva Medical, Inc.; Enaltus LLC; Merz Inc. and Scarheal, Inc.

The key companies go for strategic initiatives such as regional expansion, development of new products with improvised technology and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, Lumenis acquired Pollogen in 2015, in order to expand its product portfolio in the field of esthetics.

Market Segment:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Topical Products



Creams





Gels





Silicon Sheet





Others



Laser Products



CO2 Laser





Pulse-dyed Lase





Others



Injectables



Others

Scar Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Atrophic Scars



Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars



Contracture Scars



Stretch Marks

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals



Clinics



Retail Pharmacies/ E-commerce

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



Germany





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa

