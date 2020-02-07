Scan Global Logistics is Expanding to Poland

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-growing global transport and logistics company, Scan Global Logistics, expands its footprint once again and opens new offices in Poland in late spring / early summer.

The company continues to expand with new offices and services whilst making life and business a little less complicated for their customers. Next step on the journey is to establish its own operations in Poland in the coming months.

Poland, with its 38 million inhabitants and export/import trade in excess of USD 500 billion, represents a significant market and many companies have production facilities in Poland today. It is already a key trading partner of the Nordic countries and will be very important for our German organization. Furthermore, Poland is a leading gateway for the Rail product connecting China with Europe and strengthens our Road product portfolio.

"There is significant potential for Scan Global Logistics in Poland. We already have many customers operating in Poland and having our own operations will strengthen our service offerings and allow us to offer our unique expertise and knowhow not only to existing clients but also to potential clients. It also means that we are now in the market for employees that will fit into our organization and are up for new and exciting challenges," says Ragnar Dalen, Head of Strategic Business Development in Europe.

