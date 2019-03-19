Scan Global Logistics Aim for the Global E-commerce Market

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International freight forwarding company, Scan Global Logistics aim for the globally expanding e-commerce market. They now launch a new easily integrated plug-and-play fulfilment solution that will enable any brand seamlessly to do B2C and B2B business locally and globally. A customer centric solution, which is supported by a global network of fulfillment centers in Europe, Asia and North America.

"Online sales has been booming the last number of years and it will continue to change the consumer´s buying behavior in the years to come. Logistics, people and technology plays a crucial role for brands to succeed in the future B2C and B2B market and our wish is to make it a little less complicated for our customers to grow their business in existing and new markets," says Hans Elmegaard, CEO, SGL E-Commerce.

The solution is appealing to any business format and size of e-commerce business as it is highly scalable and the startup costs to go internationally are low. Being able to provide variable costs based on a brand´s sales activities is attractive to most small and medium brands with ambitions to grow their business internationally.

"As a leading logistics company, Scan Global Logistics is always looking to improve business opportunities for ourselves and our customers. Our new e-commerce solution is a natural part of our growth strategy and plays well into the needs and demands of the rapidly growing international e-commerce market. Together with our final mile offerings we believe it will have a major impact on our business," says Allan Melgaard, Group CEO, Scan Global Logistics.

Read more about our SGL E-commerce (www.scangl.com/e-commerce) or watch our e-commerce film (https://vimeo.com/320472174).

About Scan Global Logistics

Scan Global Logistics is a Nordic based full-service global freight forwarding provider with 1600 employees working out of 96 offices in 26 countries, specialized in complex logistics solutions. The Group offers customers a wide range of global transportation and logistics supply chain solutions with a complete coverage on air, ocean and overland transportation.

For more information, please contact:

Allan Melgaard, Group CEO, Scan Global Logistics

Tel: +45-3248-0045, e-mail: am@scangl.com

Hans Elmegaard, CEO SGL E-commerce, Scan Global Logistics

Tel: +4532480052, e-mail: helm@scangl.com

