Scalefusion Introduces Co-Management & Kiosk Software for Windows PCs

PUNE, India, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion - its mobile device management solution has now launched Co-Management & Kiosk Software for Windows PCs.

Over the last few years, Scalefusion has been introducing features over and above the routine modern management to enhance the way enterprises manage their Windows 10 workstations. This includes synchronizing critical device information, executing PowerShell scripts, blocking device peripherals, obtaining device health reports and broadcasting messages to the device inventory via the Scalefusion dashboard.

To add to the existing set of features, Scalefusion has now extended the agent-based management capabilities for legacy Windows devices running on Windows 7, 8.1 and 11. This update is set to provide a mechanism for IT administrators to enroll the devices on Scalefusion without enrolling them via modern management. This will further enable IT admins to extend the consistent Kiosk experience on all major Windows OS versions.

With the capability to enroll devices running on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, enterprise IT teams can now enable single and multi-app kiosk mode on the same, along with Windows 11 and Windows 10 devices. For Windows 10 devices that need to be configured in a Win32 single app mode, Scalefusion Windows MDM agent-based enrollment can help.

"We want to ensure that Scalefusion is as holistic MDM solution as possible, which is why extending management capabilities of the Scalefusion Windows MDM agent to legacy Windows OS Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 was critical for us. Since the single and multi-app kiosk mode for Windows 11 has been deprecated by Microsoft, enterprises that want to leverage these features can do so, using Scalefusion MDM agent," commented Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP of Products at Scalefusion.

The new and improved Scalefusion MDM agent opens up new possibilities for enterprises deploying Windows workstations, irrespective of the OS versions. Request a free evaluation of this feature by setting up a free demo of Scalefusion MDM along with the Scalefusion Windows MDM agent here.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

CONTACT:

Swapnil Shete

swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Promobi Technologies Private Limited