Scalefusion Elevates Its Android Enterprise Partnership to Gold

PUNE, India, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies is proud to announce that Scalefusion , its Unified Endpoint Management solution has attained the Android Enterprise Gold Partner badge.

Android Enterprise, a comprehensive program by Google, empowers organizations to harness the full potential of Android devices in the workplace, ensuring security, scalability, and flexibility. Becoming an Android Enterprise Gold Partner reflects Scalefusion's continuous innovation and progress toward providing cutting-edge enterprise mobility management solutions.

"Just a few months ago, we earned the prestigious Silver badge. Today, as we achieve Gold Partner status, our excitement and motivation know no bounds. This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to our commitment to excel Android device management for enterprises," commented Sriram Kakarala, VP of Products at Scalefusion. "This badge signifies a significant leap in our efforts to enhance our capabilities, propelling us even further on our journey towards enhancing the Android device management experience for our customers", he added.

With the Android Enterprise Gold Partner badge, Scalefusion is positioned to empower organizations with even greater control over their Android device fleets, streamlined deployment, and robust security features.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows 10 and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

